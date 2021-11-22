Eight venues of Qatar World Cup 2022 and their capacity - in pictures

We are now less than a year away from kick-off for the 2022 Fifa World Cup that takes place from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

Read more UAE confirm squad for upcoming 2021 Fifa Arab Cup

The finals will be held at eight stadiums — all within a 50km radius of Doha — which are now more or less complete. A clock on the corniche waterfront in Doha was unveiled on Sunday to begin the one-year countdown.

Seven venues are now ready to host matches. Stadium 974 has been built using that number of shipping containers, and will be inaugurated later this month at the Fifa Arab Cup — a test event for the main tournament. The UAE will be participating in the event, with manager Bert van Marijk naming a strong group for the November 30-December 18 tournament on Monday.

The main venue for the World Cup is the 80,000-capacity Losail Stadium that will host the final on December 18.

The other locations for the showpiece event are the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, and the Al Janoub Stadium.

Images and the capacity of the venues can be seen in the picture gallery above.