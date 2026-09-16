F1 2027 calendar: Abu Dhabi gets sprint race, Bahrain to host opening Grand Prix

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will feature a sprint race from 2027, paving the way for even more final day drama in the UAE capital.

Formula One on Wednesday announced its new 24-race calendar for next year, with the action set to begin and end in the Middle East.

The number of sprint weekends has increased from six to 10, and Abu Dhabi, the season finale, was among the venues selected.

Bahrain will stage the first race of the season on March 14, after the opener was temporarily moved to Australia in 2026 because it clashed with Ramadan.

The Bahrain International Circuit is the home of F1 pre-season testing, and the Sakhir track has hosted the opening race of the campaign since 2021.

Ultimately, both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races were cancelled this year because of the Iran war, although the Bahrain event was subsequently moved to Sepang in Malaysia and will take place on October 4.

Abu Dhabi will once again close the show in 2027, but the GP will take place a week later than usual, with race weekend slated for December 10-12.

Portugal welcomes F1 action back to the Algarve International Circuit in June, while Turkey also returns, with Istanbul Park set to host a race in October.

The Dutch GP leaves the schedule, and with Spa and Barcelona now alternating, it will be the turn of the Belgian track in July 2027.

“The 2027 calendar brings together some of the most iconic circuits and vibrant cities in the world, creating an incredible stage for another unforgettable season of Formula 1,” said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

“We are thrilled to welcome Portugal and Turkey to the championship and to expand sprint racing to 10 events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama, and the wheel-to-wheel action that make our sport so special.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the Emirati president of the FIA, added: “The 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is a strong reflection of the global appeal and continued growth of our sport … the calendar combines tradition, innovation, and fan engagement while maintaining the highest sporting standards.”

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix expanded

The addition of a sprint race means that 33 points – 25 for winning the main GP and eight for the sprint – will be up for grabs in Abu Dhabi.

More points will mean higher stakes and more jeopardy at Yas Marina Circuit, with increased potential for late twists and turns in the championship.

The title has been decided five times at the Yas Island track, including in 2025, when McLaren’s Lando Norris won his maiden title.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, chief executive of Abu Dhabi GP organisers Ethara, said that the sprint would enhance the event’s appeal.

“Every year we grow and evolve the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and we're delighted to have reached an agreement with Formula 1 to bring the F1 sprint to our event,” he said.

2025 Abu Dhabi GP – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates winning the world championship at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates winning the world cha…

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the race at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the race at Yas Marina…

McLaren driver Lando Norris finished third in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win the 2025 drivers' championship at the Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: McLaren driver Lando Norris finished third in the Abu Dhabi …

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Abu Dh…

Max Verstappen en route to winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: Max Verstappen en route to winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix …

McLaren's Lando Norris during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: McLaren's Lando Norris during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix …

Start of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: Start of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit

Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has his picture taken with the rest of the team at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has his picture taken with th…

A flypast before the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: A flypast before the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

McLaren driver Lando Norris at the drivers' parade at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: McLaren driver Lando Norris at the drivers' parade at Yas Ma…

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc Show caption: Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and Ferrari driver Charles Lecler…

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen with the rest of the team in Abu Dhabi Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen with the rest of the team in …

Mercedes driver George Russell before the drivers' parade Show caption: Mercedes driver George Russell before the drivers' parade

Aston Matin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli Show caption: Aston Matin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes driver Kimi Anton…

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas driver Oliver Bearman Show caption: Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas driver Oliver Bearman

The Red Bull team move Max Verstappen's car on race day at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: The Red Bull team move Max Verstappen's car on race day at Y…

McLaren engineers work on the car on Sunday Show caption: McLaren engineers work on the car on Sunday

Visitors arrive for race day at the Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: Visitors arrive for race day at the Yas Marina Circuit

A fan looks at the world championship trophy at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: A fan looks at the world championship trophy at Yas Marina C…

Fans arrive for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: Fans arrive for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle Show caption: Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle

Oscar Piastri ahead of the race Show caption: Oscar Piastri ahead of the race

Social media creator Khaby Lame in the paddock at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: Social media creator Khaby Lame in the paddock at Yas Marina…

Terry Crews and Ronaldinho in Abu Dhabi Show caption: Terry Crews and Ronaldinho in Abu Dhabi



















































“This increasingly popular format will draw more fans to Abu Dhabi, strengthen the event’s position on the global calendar and bring more returns for the emirate’s economy and the Abu Dhabi destination brand.”

Sprint races have proved popular with fans since debuting at the 2021 British GP at Silverstone. F1 claims that viewership of sprint race weekends increases by 12 per cent.

Contested over 100km, the sprint takes about 25-30 minutes and consists of a flat-out race without the need for pit stops. The top eight finishers get championship points – eight for victory, one for finishing eighth – meaning that the drivers and teams take it seriously.

The addition of a sprint means competitive F1 racing in Abu Dhabi will start on the Friday, with sprint qualifiers replacing the second free practice (FP2) and the sprint event itself replacing FP3 on Saturday ahead of qualifying for the following day’s Grand Prix.

For 2027, sprint races will take place in Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Canada, Monaco, Great Britain, Italy, Brazil, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

ADGP pushing ahead with preparations

Instability in the region had cast a shadow over the 2026 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but F1 bosses have said they are committed to honouring the existing calendar.

Ethara previously revealed they had sold more tickets than at the equivalent stage last year, and on Wednesday morning announced Alex Warren as the latest addition to the roster for the popular after-race concerts.

Warren joins a line-up already boasting Andrea Bocelli, Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson and The Script, while an additional Friday night headliner is expected to be announced in the coming days.

“We’re raising the bar on the fan experience and delivering more value to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders,” said David Powell, chief portfolio & strategy officer at Ethara.

“With more competitive racing on the track, an unparalleled entertainment programme in Yasalam, and a compelling destination experience all included in the ticket, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will offer an unbeatable package worthy of the F1 season finale.”

F1 2027 full calendar

Race 1: March 12-14, Bahrain (Sprint)

Race 2: March 19-21, Saudi Arabia

Race 3: April 2-4, Australia (Sprint)

Race 4: April 9-11, Japan (Sprint)

Race 5: April 16-18, China

Race 6: April 30 – May 2, Miami, US

Race 7: May 21-23, Canada (Sprint)

Race 8: June 4-6, Monaco (Sprint)

Race 9: June 18-20, Portugal

Race 10: July 2-4, Great Britain (Sprint)

Race 11: July 9-11, Austria

Race 12: July 23-25, Belgium

Race 13: July 30 – Aug 1, Hungary

Race 14: September 3-5, Italy (Sprint)

Race 15: September 10-12, Spain

Race 16: September 24-26, Azerbaijan

Race 17: October 1-3, Turkey

Race 18: October 8-10, Singapore

Race 19: October 22-24, Austin, US

Race 20: October 29-31, Mexico

Race 21: November 5-7, Brazil (Sprint)

Race 22: November 18-20, Las Vegas, US

Race 23: December 3-5, Qatar (Sprint)

Race 24: December 10-12, Abu Dhabi (Sprint)