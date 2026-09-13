Kimi Antonelli inches closer to F1 title after winning Spanish GP

Kimi Antonelli moved closer to the Formula One championship after winning Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, which was held at ⁠Madrid's new circuit.

The Italian driver, 20, secured his eighth win of the season in Madring, extending his championship lead to 81 points after 14 rounds.

Antonelli benefited from a well-timed virtual safety car (VSC) and disastrous McLaren ⁠pitstop that denied pole-sitter and early leader Lando Norris a likely win ​on a ⁠track where overtaking proved almost impossible.

“I ‌think today it's good to win but it doesn't feel as good because I think Lando today deserved the ​win but overall, we take it,” said Antonelli.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second with Norris third. Antonelli has 292 points with closest rival and teammate George Russell, who finished fifth, on 211.

“There was nothing I could do … just luck not on our side,” said Norris. “I felt like we deserved it today but that's racing sometimes.

“I feel like I drove a perfect race today, just luck wasn't with me.”

Fortunes changed with Norris was leading comfortably from pole position. The VSC was called on Lap 15 with Norris already past the pit exit. Once he got in, Norris's stop was slow and he rejoined the race in fifth place, effectively ending his victory prospects.

Antonelli twice had to give the lead back to Norris before the Briton then settled into a rhythm and began to pull away.

Verstappen also gained a place that he had to hand back to Antonelli and lost and gained position to Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who then suffered a brake problem that eventually forced the seven-time world champion to retire.

Norris was more than six seconds clear with ​everything seemingly under control when Aston Martin's Lance Stroll triggered the safety car by stopping ‌on track.

Antonelli, Verstappen and ⁠Russell all came in for a quick pitstop but ​Norris was unable to do so, having already gone past the entry point, and by the ​time he came ‌around again the VSC had ended.

McLaren called him in anyway on lap 16 for a switch to hard tyres but ⁠he was stopped for seven seconds and returned to the track in fifth place but effectively fourth ⁠with new leader Charles Leclerc, who ended up fourth for Ferrari, yet to stop.

Antonelli took the chequered flag 4.3 ​seconds ahead of Verstappen, with Norris a further 0.7s behind.

Liam Lawson was sixth for Red Bull with Franco Colapinto seventh for Renault-owned Alpine and Mclaren's Oscar Piastri eighth.

Arvid Lindblad secured precious points for Racing Bulls in their battle for fifth with Alpine and Audi's Nico Hulkenberg was the final scorer in 10th.