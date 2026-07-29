F1 remain committed to holding Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix in 2026

Formula One remains committed to holding Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix in 2026 despite the continuing conflict in the Middle East.

F1 has already lost April's Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races due to the Iran war but Abu Dhabi GP organisers Ethara insisted in May that the season finale at Yas Marina Circuit on December 3-6 was “not going to change”.

On Sunday, it was announced that Malaysia's ⁠Sepang circuit will host a rescheduled Bahrain GP on October 4, officially called the “Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia”.

And on Wednesday, F1 president Stefano Domenicali insisted that both the Qatar GP – on November 29 – and the Abu Dhabi race remain unchanged on the sport's calendar.

The Italian did outline a September deadline for any changes to the schedule with the 2026 season potentially ending in Europe if the war makes holding races in the Middle East impossible.

“For us today, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are confirmed,” Domenicali said. “By the way, they are already sold out. That is an incredible sign of how much the sport is bigger than the problem that our world is living.

“But of course, if the situation will not be cleared the way that we believe it should be, before the middle of September we will take the decision.

“If this will not be possible, the end of the season will be in Europe, because we cannot go in other places.”

Although the new Bahrain event takes F1 to the 21 grands prix needed to satisfy various commercial contracts, Domenicali remains determined that there will be another race after Las Vegas on November 21.

Domenicali confirmed that Italy's Imola circuit was on the list of possible replacements. Reports have touted Imola, dropped from the calendar this year, as a leading candidate despite the weather at that time of year.

Domenicali said the temperatures in Las Vegas during the Saturday night race in November were colder than in Europe.

“There was a possibility of having two races in Las Vegas, but we don't want to ruin, let me put it this way, a jewel that is growing by undervaluing what we are doing there,” he said.

“And of course, we don't have to forget that in that period of the year, we are fighting in the US against the NFL.

Abu Dhabi GP 2025 – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates winning the world championship at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Info

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the race at Yas Marina Circuit Info

McLaren driver Lando Norris finished third in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win the 2025 drivers' championship at the Yas Marina Circuit Info

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Info

Max Verstappen en route to winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit Info

McLaren's Lando Norris during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Start of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit Info

Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Info

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has his picture taken with the rest of the team at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Info

A flypast before the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Info

McLaren driver Lando Norris at the drivers' parade at Yas Marina Circuit Info

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc Info

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen with the rest of the team in Abu Dhabi Info

Mercedes driver George Russell before the drivers' parade Info

Aston Matin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli Info

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas driver Oliver Bearman Info

The Red Bull team move Max Verstappen's car on race day at Yas Marina Circuit Info

McLaren engineers work on the car on Sunday Info

Visitors arrive for race day at the Yas Marina Circuit Info

A fan looks at the world championship trophy at Yas Marina Circuit Info

Fans arrive for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Info

Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle Info

Oscar Piastri ahead of the race Info

Social media creator Khaby Lame in the paddock at Yas Marina Circuit Info

Terry Crews and Ronaldinho in Abu Dhabi Info



















































“That is a major sport that is, I don't want to say detracting, but a lot of fans are watching that. So we need to avoid any kind of situation that would put us in front of something that, of course, is still quite big in the US.”

Next season, the season opener is reverting to Bahrain after two years in Australia as a result of the timing of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Domenicali said F1 planned to publish a 2027 schedule later in the year. “Of course, in case ⁠the situation in the Middle East would not be solved, we have options, different plans,” said the ⁠chief executive.

“But the trigger for that of course is at the end of the year. So we still have a lot of time. We will keep, in any case, the target of 24 grands prix also for next year.”

Portugal and Turkey will return as new rounds on the calendar next year and Domenicali said ​longer term there were positive negotiations with possible hosts in Africa and interest from Asia and South America.

“We have more requests in China, and Japan, but for the moment we want to stay with one race in China because we need to consolidate the market before thinking to have another option there,” he added.