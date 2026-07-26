F1 champion Lando Norris ⁠secures first win of ⁠season at Hungarian ⁠GP

​Formula ​One world ​champion Lando Norris ⁠won the Hungarian ⁠Grand Prix for ​McLaren's first victory of the ⁠season on Sunday.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli extended his overall lead to 50 points by finishing third.

A likely McLaren one-two evaporated when Oscar Piastri suffered a mechanical failure 14 laps from the end at the Hungaroring.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Antonelli's closest title rival, finished fourth on track but dropped to fifth ​behind teammate ‌Charles Leclerc ⁠after a five-second ​penalty for ​speeding ‌in the pit lane.

Mercedes's George Russell finished seventh after a disastrous start that dropped him to 19th and remained third in the overall standings but 59 points behind his 19-year-old Italian teammate.

“Beautiful. Car was unbelievable today. Well done guys. Incredible, we are flying,” Norris said over the team radio after the win.

“Thank you so much for the car, nice to finally be able to do it all for you again. Feels like it's been a while. Congrats. Hard work pays off.”

Norris said he was relieved to finally taste success this season.

“My pace today was probably some of the best I've ever had. The car was beautiful to drive and I had confidence. The pace was so good, I could always extend the stint and fresh tyres won me the race so just happy to be back and be number one again,” Norris said after the win.

Red Bull's Verstappen, meanwhile, said he was surprised to finish on the podium.

“I didn't expect to be on the podium today but we worked hard for it. The start was decent, to get through Turn 1 and Turn 2. Just trying to survive on the compounds, trying to make the right calls with the strategy. Very happy to be second here,” Verstappen said.

Antonelli started seventh after a three-place grid penalty but completed a day of damage limitation better than might have been expected.

“It was really hard to overtake so we had to do something with strategy,” said the Italian. “Initially we tried to go for the one stop ​but then they told me the tyre was too much on the limit, so we stopped.

“With the Virtual Safety Car the two Ferraris boxed. I knew it would be very hard because I was on hards, they were on softs, but luckily we were able to keep them behind.”

The win from pole position was Norris's 12th victory and his second in a row in Hungary. But it could have been Piastri's day after the Australian took the lead on the opening lap from third on the grid.

His chances then took a blow when a collision with backmarker Carlos Sainz's Williams delayed him enough to allow Norris, who had stayed out longer before a second change of tyres, to pit and come out ahead.

It was a significant day as F1 announced that Malaysia's ⁠Sepang circuit will host a rescheduled Bahrain Grand Prix ⁠in October.

The race will take place on October 4 and will officially be called the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.