'No regrets' for Max Verstappen despite missing out on fifth F1 title in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen said he had "no regrets" about his season despite missing out on a fifth successive Formula One title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Verstappen won the season-ending Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, the fifth time the Red Bull driver has won under the Yas Marina Circuit floodlights in six years.
However, it was not enough for Verstappen to clinch another F1 title, with Norris' third place seeing him clinch a maiden championship. Norris finished the season on 423 points – two ahead of the Dutchman.
It was a heroic title defence, with all three drivers going into the final race with a shot at clinching the championship. After early season struggles that saw him trail first Piastri and then Norris in the standings, Verstappen rounded out the season with eight wins – more than any other driver – including the last three races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
When asked if this year had been the best he had driven, Verstappen said: “Yeah, I think so. I mean, I have no regrets about my season.
“Of course, shame to miss out on the title but at the same time, for a long period of time, I was not even thinking about the title.
“I never felt like I was in it until a few rounds ago. That’s pretty crazy. But, yeah, you take your pride in different ways.”
Verstappen put up a tough fight this season. The 28-year-old was 104 points adrift of the championship lead following his home Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.
At that point, it looked like a straight shootout between the McLarens, with Piastri taking the chequered flag at Zandvoort to lead the standings ahead of teammate Norris.
Verstappen then bounced back in style, overcoming an initially uncompetitive car and a Red Bull leadership reshuffle that ousted Christian Horner, to take six wins from the final nine races.
Sunday was his 10th consecutive top-three finish.
“Honestly, I’m sitting here now with probably a better feeling than what I had last year at this time because the second half of last year was pretty tricky at times as well,” he said referring to Red Bull’s drop in form in 2024, when he took just two wins from the final 14 races having won seven of the first 10.
Denied a record-equalling fifth consecutive title on Sunday, Verstappen was gracious in defeat and among the first to congratulate new champion Norris.
He greeted Norris, a rival but also a friend, with a hug and a smile shortly after the Briton had stepped out of his McLaren after performing celebratory, tyre-smoking doughnuts.
“Winning your first title is something that I think we all dreamt of when you get into the sport,” said Verstappen.
“You work for that since you're a little kid, it’s what you dream of. So, when you win your first title, this is very emotional,” he added.