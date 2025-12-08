'No regrets' for Max Verstappen despite missing out on fifth F1 title in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen said he had "no regrets" about his season despite missing out on a fifth successive Formula One title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Verstappen won the season-ending Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, the fifth time the Red Bull driver has won under the Yas Marina Circuit floodlights in six years.

However, it was not enough for Verstappen to clinch another F1 title, with Norris' third place seeing him clinch a maiden championship. Norris finished the season on 423 points – two ahead of the Dutchman.

It was a heroic title defence, with all three drivers going into the final race with a shot at clinching the championship. After early season struggles that saw him trail first Piastri and then Norris in the standings, Verstappen rounded out the season with eight wins – more than any other driver – including the last three races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

When asked if this year had been the best he had driven, Verstappen ‍said: “Yeah, I think so. I mean, ‍I have no regrets about my season.

“Of course, shame to miss out on the ⁠title but at the same time, for a long period of time, I was not even thinking about the title.

“I never felt like I was in it until a few rounds ago. That’s pretty crazy. But, yeah, you take your pride in different ways.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates winning the world championship at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the race at Yas Marina Circuit McLaren driver Lando Norris finished third in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win the 2025 drivers' championship at the Yas Marina Circuit Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Max Verstappen en route to winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit McLaren's Lando Norris during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Start of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has his picture taken with the rest of the team at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix A flypast before the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix McLaren driver Lando Norris at the drivers' parade at Yas Marina Circuit Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc Red Bull driver Max Verstappen with the rest of the team in Abu Dhabi Mercedes driver George Russell before the drivers' parade Aston Matin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas driver Oliver Bearman The Red Bull team move Max Verstappen's car on race day at Yas Marina Circuit McLaren engineers work on the car on Sunday Visitors arrive for race day at the Yas Marina Circuit A fan looks at the world championship trophy at Yas Marina Circuit Fans arrive for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle Oscar Piastri ahead of the race Social media creator Khaby Lame in the paddock at Yas Marina Circuit Terry Crews and Ronaldinho in Abu Dhabi

Verstappen put up a tough fight this season. The 28-year-old was 104 points adrift of the championship lead following his home Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

At that point, it looked like a straight shootout between the McLarens, with Piastri taking the chequered flag at Zandvoort to lead the standings ahead of teammate Norris.

Verstappen then bounced back in style, overcoming an initially uncompetitive car and a Red Bull leadership reshuffle that ousted Christian Horner, to take six wins from the final nine races.

Sunday was his 10th consecutive top-three finish.

“Honestly, I’m sitting here now with probably a better ⁠feeling than what I had last year at this time ​because the second half of ‍last year was pretty tricky at times as well,” he said referring to Red Bull’s drop in form in ⁠2024, when he ‌took just two wins from the final 14 races having won seven of the first ⁠10.

Denied a record-equalling fifth consecutive title on Sunday, Verstappen was gracious in defeat and ⁠among the first to congratulate new champion Norris.

He greeted Norris, a rival but also a friend, with a hug and a smile shortly after the Briton had stepped out of his McLaren after performing celebratory, tyre-smoking doughnuts.

“Winning your first title is something that I think we all dreamt of when you get into the sport,” said Verstappen.

“You work for that since you're a little kid, it’s what you dream of. So, when you win your first title, this is very emotional,” he added.

