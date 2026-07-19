Kimi Antonelli wins Belgian GP and extends lead in title race after George Russell crashes out

Kimi Antonelli extended his lead in the Formula One title race after winning Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix. The Italian teenager took the chequered flag less than two seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with Max Verstappen completing the podium for Red Bull.

Russell's race was ended in the first lap when he crashed out after colliding with Lewis Hamilton which would earn the Ferrari driver a five-second penalty, giving Antonelli a boost in his bid to earn his first race win since making history in Monaco on June 7.

And the 19-year-old would do so in style by passing Leclerc on Lap 34 and going on to make it six victories out of 10 rounds so far this season having started the race from pole position.

Hamilton would finish fourth, despite the penalty for the collision with Russell, but remained under investigation for an unsafe release from a pit stop that could drop him down to fifth.

This would further stretch Antonelli's lead which is 45 points over the British seven-time world champion who had moved ahead of Russell into second place in standings.

“It is great to be back at the top step after a few difficult rounds,” said Antonelli. “It was a hard-fought race. We lost first place with the virtual safety car and then we managed to make our way back and it was a tough win because Charles was quick and we had to told on to that.

“The momentum was always there, it was just about getting the result and today we were a bit lucky with what happened in terms of the championship. But that is why you have to take every opportunity because we saw that it can really swing, the situation.

“We just have to keep performing, keep bringing the results and then we will see what will happen at the end of the year.”

It was a disastrous day for Russell, who has now failed to score in three races, having started in third place on the ⁠grid but dropped down to sixth after losing ground on the straight.

In fighting ​back, ⁠the Briton went side by ‌side with Hamilton and the pair made contact. After spinning off, Russell ​stepped out and walked away as seven-time champion Hamilton continued, with the safety car deployed.

“When it happens so often you just get used to it,” said Russell, who now trails Antonelli by 50 points. “I made a great first corner and I was tucked up right ​behind Verstappen but for whatever reason the ‌battery decided not to recharge ⁠at Turn One.

“I [then] got swamped by three cars and I shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place, and that is why I am most angry.

Stewards investigated and gave Hamilton a five-second penalty for causing a collision. “The incident with Lewis was a racing incident. He ​didn’t do it on purpose. He was more to blame than I, but he didn’t do anything reckless,” added Russell.

Leclerc, meanwhile, was disappointed he could not make to two successive wins following his victory in the British GP. “I believed in the win until the end,” said the Monegasque. “We had a little bit of luck with the VSC [virtual safety car] at the right time for us but the pace was relatively strong.

“There were five or six laps on the hards where I was struggling with the front axle and then it came back a little bit. I felt better with the car, there's still some work to do but it's a step forward.”

Four-time champion Verstappen was happy enough after earning Red Bull their 300th F1 podium. “I tried everything I could in the race,” said the Dutchman.

“The first stint was not too bad, the second stint probably a bit more difficult but at the same time, I think Kimi and I, we got a little bit unlucky with the virtual safety car. For us to be on the podium is good. I gave it everything I had, actually P3 is good.”

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished fifth with Isack Hadjar sixth for Red Bull battling back from last on the grid, and reigning champion Lando Norris seventh for ​McLaren after starting 13th due to a 10-place grid drop.