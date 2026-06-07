Kimi Antonelli is history-maker as he becomes youngest winner of Monaco GP following manic race

Kimi Antonelli wrote his name into the Formula One history books when he became the youngest winner of the Monaco Grand Prix after a manic race on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver secured his fifth successive victory following his dominant victory in Monte Carlo finishing ahead of second-placed Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar in third.

At 19 years and nine months and 13 days, Antonelli had beaten the 16-year-old record held by Hamilton who was aged 23 years, four months and 18 days when sealing the first of his three triumphs in the principality in 2008.

And – after taking the chequered flag in China, Japan, the United States, Canada and now Monaco – the Italian teenager has opened up a 66-point lead over Hamilton at the top of the drivers' championship.

Antonelli's teammate George Russell is now down to third in the standings after finishing 13th and out of the points in a race that included two safety cars and a red flag.

“It's been an incredible weekend, an incredible race,” said Antonelli who had lapped the entire field up to the third by Lap 60 of 78, only for the safety car to wreck his advantage. “It was one of those days where we had incredible pace. It was just coming all so natural. The car was feeling incredible and was just giving me the confidence to push.

“It was a very enjoyable day. The job isn't finished. It's still a long season. We are going to keep pushing and keep raising the bar. The goal is to keep performing like this. The team has done an incredible job. They have given us an incredible car. I've got so much support from the team and my family, it's a really good moment.”

Antonelli's mammoth lead had evaporated when Lance Stroll crashed and the safety car was deployed. Then Charles Leclerc – already fuming with the Ferrari pit-wall for stopping him for new tyres after Stroll's crash – also thudded into the wall at Rascasse.

The event was red-flagged amid significant concerns the temporary street surface was cutting up at the final corner where Stroll and Leclerc had both met their end.

But following temporary repairs and a 37-minute stoppage, Antonelli dealt with the second standing start of the day – two hours and 15 minutes after his first – to see off Hamilton on the short run to Saint Devote to extend, not just his unstoppable streak, but his lead at the title summit from 43 points to 66 points.

Former Mercedes hero Hamilton was quick to acknowledge his ex-team's success after the seven-time world champion secured his second successive second-place finish and third podium of the campaign.

“I have to start by congratulating Kimi and the Mercedes team,” said the 41-year-old British driver. “My old family they've done it again, they've delivered an amazing car and Kimi's doing an incredible job delivering week in, week out. It's great to see and I'm really happy for them.

“On our side we've been progressing over the past few months and can't quite keep up with them just yet and it's probably going to take a lot of work for us to get to their level, but to get another second place is such a great feeling especially in Monaco under the tricky conditions, it was the hardest conditions out there but we've had such a great turnout today. I'll take it.”

Pierre Gasly had actually finished third for Alpine, but was immediately dropped to seventh with a penalty for speeding in the pit lane, handing third-place to Red Bull's Hadjar.

“We got off to a clean start, managing the race and within the first 10-15 laps I started having massive drivability issues around here,” said Frenchman Hadjar.

“If there is one track that you don't want that it is here. It was incredibly challenging having to cover 60 laps like that. Even towards the end, I was still lacking power on the restart.

“It is an outstanding weekend considering how it started in FP1, I had no confidence to get back up but we did it so I am happy.”

The day was over in a flash for four-time world champion Max Verstappen, whose Red Bull ride stalled at the start and forced his retirement.

Mechanical problems also knocked out Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas and McLaren's Lando Norris. Local ​favourite Leclerc had crashed out ⁠in Lap 65. The F1 season continues next weekend at Barcelona.