Charles Leclerc wins chaotic British GP as Kimi Antonelli suffers nightmare finale

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc secured his first Formula One victory in almost two years at the British Grand Prix on Sunday after a chaotic finale in front of a capacity 175,000 Silverstone crowd.

Title-race leader Kimi Antonelli appeared to be on course for a second-place finish, at the very least, until the Italian was forced to come into the pits due to a front-left wheel shield problem.

Antonelli would attempt to finish to race and try to secure some points but struggled to keep his car on the track and despite taking the chequered flag in ninth, he was given a five-second penalty for track limits and dropped to 16th place.

That handed victory to Leclerc who led the field home behind a safety car after Red Bull's Max Verstappen crashed out with four laps remaining while in third place.

George Russell ​finished ⁠a lucky second for Mercedes, cutting ​Antonelli's advantage in the drivers' championship down to 25 points, with Lewis Hamilton completing the podium for Ferrari, overcoming a five-second penalty for jumping the start, while also escaping punishment for a yellow-flag breach.

There was additional confusion over the safety car, with a message suggesting it would pit to allow one last lap of racing only for it to then stay out until the last corner and rob the crowd of a potentially thrilling final dash to the line.

Hamilton had pitted for fresh tyres, dropping from second to third, while Russell – behind his compatriot on track – stayed out in a gamble that ultimately paid off when it emerged that there was no chance ​of him being overtaken.

Defending world champion, Lando Norris, was in fourth for McLaren ahead of Isack Hadjar's Red Bull with Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad sixth and seventh, respectively.

“It feels incredible,” said Leclerc. “Unfortunately the end was maybe not the one I will have dreamt of but I mean to win after the last few weekends that have been particularly difficult.

“All the work we put in to try to get the feeling back in the car, it felt like I found something yesterday between the sprint race and qualifying but I had to confirm that today and today the feeling was back where it needs to be. I am so incredibly happy.”

Russell, meanwhile, admitted he rode his luck to claim second place and close the gap on teammate Antonelli in title battle.

Firstly, congratulations to Charles, he drove a good race,” said the Briton. Great to be here at Silverstone, my first podium, so really pleased to be standing here. Even though it was a very lucky race, I had the puncture but I was lucky to get the safety car at the end.”

“It would've been great for the fans for it to have restarted. But, by the end my tyres were stone cold, so I was glad to bring it home in second. Tough weekend but overall, good to be standing here.”

“In qualifying, we had some straight line speed issues. I don't know if it was still there in the race but I'm going to keep pushing. These Ferrari guys look really quick, game on.”

Leclerc's teammate Hamilton was unable to add to his record nine victories at Silverstone but was happy to on the podium. He said: “Firstly a big, big congratulations to Charles, winning at this grand prix is such a special experience and this is a great result for our team. Congratulations to our team.

“I just didn't have it today, I jumped the start, got a five second penalty but Charles had the pace on me today. I struggled with the balance of the car, I gave it everything and I am grateful to be up here.”

It has been a record-breaking weekend at the famous English circuit with this year's event becoming the most attended F1 event of all time.

Across the four days, 564,000 fans have packed inside Silverstone, smashing the previous best set by the 1995 Australian GP at Adelaide which was attended by 520,000 spectators.