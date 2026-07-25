Lando ⁠Norris snatches Hungarian Grand Prix pole from Lewis Hamilton

​Formula ​One ​champion Lando ⁠Norris put ⁠McLaren on ​pole position for ⁠the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday to ⁠end a Mercedes ​streak ⁠of ‌10 top starts in a ​row.

It was the first time this season that leaders Mercedes had not secured pole position for a Sunday race.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton joined ​Norris ‌on the ⁠front row ​after the ​seven-time ‌world champion missed ⁠out on a ⁠first pole since 2023 by a mere 0.012 of ​a second.

Norris denied ⁠Hamilton pole with a last-lap blast on Saturday.

“Very happy to ​be ⁠back on top,” said Norris, last ‌year's winner in Hungary.

“It's been tight the whole weekend but we seemed quick from the first laps we did and we brought a few upgrades.

“I’m in the best position for the start. But these guys (Ferrari) get good starts and have been fast all season.”

Norris said he was surprised to take pole, even though he was fairly confident.

“Honestly, I had confidence the whole of today. My laps in Q3 were not the best, even the one at the end, so I’m pleasantly surprised to be on top.

“We have been doing a good job, the car’s been feeling good, I have had good confidence. I certainly pushed it a little bit more on the last lap. Some paid off, some didn’t, but the main thing is we did it in the end.

“I am very, very pleased for the team, a big thanks to them for working so hard, and another big job tomorrow.”

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified in third place with Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli, winner of six of 10 rounds and 45 points clear of closest rival Hamilton, completing Sunday's second row.

Hamilton, chasing a record-stretching 10th pole in Hungary, was fastest after the first runs but fell just short. He also faces an investigation for possible impeding.

“My mind is just elsewhere this second because once I finished my lap I don't ​know if I got in the way of someone. So I'm ‌trying to just run that through ⁠my mind because I wasn't aware anyone was ​coming,” he said.