Malaysia to host rescheduled Bahrain Grand Prix ⁠in October

Formula One organisers announced that Malaysia's ⁠Sepang circuit will host a rescheduled Bahrain Grand Prix ⁠in October.

F1 said in a statement that the race, which will take place on October 4, will officially be called the "Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia".

Sepang made its debut as an F1 venue in 1999 and is one of the most iconic and challenging circuits in the sport.

April's race at Sakhir and the Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah were cancelled due to the war in the Middle East.

The rest of the calendar for 2026 remains unchanged.

“This is fantastic news for our fans,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said about the ⁠agreement between the governments of Malaysia and Bahrain as well as the governing FIA and ​Formula ⁠One.

“They will continue to enjoy a ‌full and exciting Formula One calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great ​venue.

“Sepang holds a special place in Formula One history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world.”

The addition of Sepang takes the championship back to 23 races.

“I am incredibly proud of the collaboration that will enable Malaysia to host the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix at the iconic Sepang circuit later this year,” FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem said.

“Throughout this process, the FIA, Formula One management, and our partners in Bahrain have worked tirelessly to explore every option, with the safety and well-being of the teams, volunteers, officials, our colleagues, and fans remaining our highest priority.

“Malaysia has long held an important place in the history of Formula One and the return of the Championship to Sepang is testament to our close relationship with the Motorsports Association of Malaysia, the continued commitment of the Malaysian Government, and the strength of international co-operation within our sport.”