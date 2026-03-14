F1 set to call off Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grands Prix

Formula One bosses are set to call off the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grands Prix due to the continuing conflict in the Middle East.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the announcement will be made before the end of this weekend, possibly even before Sunday's Chinese GP.

But Sky Sports television, which has the broadcasting rights in Britain where most ​of the ⁠11 teams are based, said ‌it understood the races would be called off by Sunday night.

There is a March 20 deadline looming for freight that has to be transported to Bahrain for ⁠logistical reasons. With no sign of the conflict between the US/Israel and Iran coming to a conclusion, holding the races would put personnel at too great a risk.

The Bahrain race is due to take place on April 12 with the Saudi GP due to be held the following weekend. US and Israeli ​attacks on Iran are continuing while Iranian drones and missiles have hit some Middle Eastern capitals including Bahrain's Manama, where most team personnel would be staying in hotels.

It is highly unlikely the races in the Middle East will be replaced, leaving the sport with a five-week void between the third round of the new season in Japan on March 29, and the Miami GP on May 3.

BBC Sport have reported that F1 looked at Portimao, Imola and Istanbul Park, all of which were used in the Covid-affected 2020 season, as possible replacements but decided against it.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's race, seven-time world champion Hamilton said: “I know that [F1 CEO] Stefano (Domenicali) will do what is right for all of us and the sport. That is the great thing with having a great leader like him.”

​Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley told reporters after practice at International Circuit: “I think ​we follow the guidance of the FIA and Formula One, ‌as we always do. They’ve ⁠always led us in the right direction.

“Nobody’s going ‌to compromise on anything that would put teams into an uncomfortable situation.”

The World ⁠Endurance Championship has already postponed what would have been its season-opener in Qatar on March 26-28, with the first race now scheduled for Italy's Imola circuit on April 19.

The Qatar round at the Lusail circuit outside Doha, which also hosts F1 in November, has been rescheduled for October 24 as the penultimate round before the finale in Bahrain on November 7.

MotoGP is due to race in Qatar on April 12 with that round also likely to be cancelled.

Meanwhile, George Russell overcame Lewis Hamilton's challenge to win the battle of the Britons and take a thrilling sprint race victory in China on Saturday.

Russell and Hamilton exchanged the lead six times inside the opening five laps in Shanghai, with the former eventually prevailing to continue his flawless start to the new season.

Hamilton had to settle for third as Russell – a winner in Australia six days ago – took the chequered flag 0.6 seconds clear of Charles Leclerlc.

Lando Norris finished fourth, one place clear of Russell's Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli. Max Verstappen started eighth and was ninth at the end following a poor start which left him way down in 16th.

Russell – who won the season-opener in Australia – now leads Antonelli by 11 points in the championship standings.

Antonelli would go on to claim pole position in qualifying, though, ahead of second-place Russell with Hamilton third.