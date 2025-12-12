Mohammed ben Sulayem re-elected as president of world motorsport

UAE's Mohammed ben Sulayem was appointed as president of the FIA - the world governing body for motorsport - for the second successive term following a general assembly in Tashkent.

The Emirati former professional rally driver was first appointed FIA president in December 2021. He was the first non-European president of motorsport's governing body, replacing 75-year-old Frenchman Jean Todt.

Now, Ben Sulayem begins his second four-year term, having overseen a period of healthy growth.

Ben Sulayem’s leadership, the FIA witnessed a significant turnaround in its operations, reversed a €24 million loss in 2021 to a healthy operating result of €4.7m in 2024.

The world body anticipates operating result of €4.4m for 2025. According to the FIA, the results have been achieved due to "strengthened budgetary discipline, enhanced external audit processes and modernised governance structures, resulting in greater transparency, accountability and professional standards across the organisation".

"Thank you to all our FIA members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again," Ben Sulayem, 64, said in a statement.

"We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever."

“It is truly an honour to be FIA president, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our member clubs in every region around the world.”

Ben Sulayem brings a rich racing history to the table. He is a fourteen-time FIA Middle East Rally champion, winning 61 international events as a driver between 1983 and 2002.

The 2025 F1 season ended in spectacular fashion in Abu Dhabi with Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning the final race of the season at Yas Marian Circuit and McLaren's Lando Norris finishing on the podium to clinch the overall drivers' championship.

Next season is expected to be an exciting one with many technical changes, namely regulation changes that will make cars shorter, narrower and lighter, with movable “active aerodynamics".

Also, the F1 grid will expand to 22 cars for the first time since 2016 as Cadillac become the 11th team with backing from General Motors.

