Dubai World Cup 2026: Tickets, confirmed runners, prize money and all you need to know

The Dubai World Cup celebrates its 30th year at Meydan on Saturday, March 28.

Here's all you need to know about the UAE's flagship sporting event.

What is it?

The Dubai World Cup is one of the highlights of the UAE sporting and social calendar.

First ran on the dirt at Nad Al Sheba in 1996, won by William Mott-trained Cigar, the World Cup moved to Meydan Racecourse in 2010.

One of the richest nights in horse racing, the Dubai World Cup pits the world's best horses and trainers against each other over nine races.

When is it?

Despite the ongoing conflict engulfing the Middle East, organisers have said the 2026 Dubai World Cup will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday, March 28.

“The 30th Dubai World Cup will take place as scheduled at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 28 March 2026,” Dubai Racing Club told The National on March 10.

“Preparations continue as planned and we look forward to welcoming guests and the racing community for the event.”

Where is it?

Meydan Racecourse is the centrepiece of Dubai's horse racing ambitions.

Commissioned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler in Dubai, Meydan first opened its doors in 2010 and has been home to the Dubai World Cup since.

It boasts a grandstand stretching 1.6 kilometres, making it one of the longest in the world.

Meydan Racecourse has capacity for 60,000 spectators. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Meydan can welcome over 60,000 spectators and also features a five-star hotel. The venue includes restaurants, lounges, corporate hospitality and a marina.

The name “Meydan” comes from Arabic, meaning “meeting place” – reflecting its role as both a sporting and social destination.

How to get there

By road

From Dubai or Abu Dhabi, on the Sheikh Zayed Road, take Exit 47, then turn onto Al Meydan Road D69 towards Nad Al Sheba, and follow the signs to Meydan Racecourse and The Meydan Hotel.

From Al Ain on Dubai-Al Ain Road, take Exit 7, then take Nad Al Sheba direction on Al Meydan Road D69 (South) and follow the signs to Meydan Racecourse and The Meydan Hotel.

By taxi

The RTA operates a taxi service from the Meydan Racecourse and Grandstand with the drop-off and pick-up point located outside Gate B, a few steps away from the action.

Prize money

This year's World Cup has a total prize purse of $30.5 million.

The feature Dubai World Cup race will see the winner walk off with a cheque for $12 million.

Here is a breakdown for each race:

Dubai World Cup - $12 million (turf, 2,000m)

Dubai Sheema Classic - $6 million (turf, 2,410 metres)

Dubai Turf - $5 million (turf, 1,800m)

Dubai Golden Shaheen - $2 million (dirt, 1,200m)

UAE Derby - $1 million (dirt, 1,800m)

Al Quoz Sprint - $1.5 million (turf, 1,200m)

Dubai Gold Cup - $1 million (turf, 3,200m)

Godolphin Mile - $1 million (dirt, 1,600m)

Dubai Kahayla Classic (Purebred Arabians) - $1 million (dirt, 2,000m)

Ticket prices

Fans can witness the action with tickets starting at Dh40 for general admission. Another general admission option is Apron Views, priced at Dh450. The Apron Views area is an outdoor social village and home to the Style Stakes, sponsored by Emaar, where guests can enjoy live entertainment, a lively party atmosphere, and a wide selection of food and beverage options.

Other options are available for those seeking hospitality, while those attending will also gain entry to the closing ceremony and post-race concert that will feature Jason Derulo.

Tickets for the Dubai World Cup can be purchased from the ticket office near Gate B at Meydan Racecourse or online at Dubairacingclub.com.

Which horses are confirmed?

Despite the disruption to air travel due to the ongoing conflict with Iran, several prominent horses have been confirmed to ensure a stellar field.

Calandagan, officially rated the best racehorse in the world, has been given the go-ahead to by owners the Aga Khan Studs to run in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Japanese raider Forever Young, who missed out on clinching a Saudi Cup-Dubai World Cup double last year, is already in the country looking to go one better in the $12 million main event.

Godolphin Mile hopeful Banishing is also in Dubai having shipped over from competing in the Saudi Cup in February.

Nine horses have been confirmed for the feature Dubai World Cup race: race favourite Forever Young, trained by Yoshito Yahagi; Tumbarumba, trained by Hamad Al Jehani; Heart Of Honor, trained by Jamie Osborne; and Imperial Emperor, trained by Bhupat Seemar.

Hit Show, trained by Brad Cox, is back seeking a second straight win in the race, while only one other US-based horse is in the field, Magnitude for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

Fresh off his Group 2 win on Super Saturday at Meydan on February 28 is Meydaan, while UAE champion Seemar also has Walk of Stars, who finished second in the Maktoum Classic, a key trial.

The Doug Watson-trained Tap Leader completes the field.

Dress code

Although there is no formal dress code, the Dubai World Cup is one of the highlights of the UAE's sport and social calendars, so don't forget to dress up! Smart or decent casual attire is recommended. No flip flops, please. Dubai Racing Club reserve the right to refuse entry to any person considered inappropriately dressed.