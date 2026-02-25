Dubai World Cup 2026: Jason Derulo to headline after-show gig at Meydan Racecourse

Jason Derulo will headline the closing ceremony of the 30th Dubai World Cup, taking place at Meydan Racecourse on March 28.

He will take the stage after the horse racing action at the world’s richest race day, which offers a total prize money of $30.5 million across nine races, including $12 million for the main contest.

Access to the concert is included for race ticket holders.

Derulo returns to Dubai after having sold more than 250 million singles worldwide and with a catalogue that has remained a fixture of radio and streaming playlists for more than a decade.

His 2009 breakthrough single Whatcha Say was followed by In My Head and Ridin’ Solo, before he pivoted towards club-driven hits such as Wiggle, Swalla and Savage Love, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No 1 in several territories. The UK chart-topper Don’t Wanna Go Home remains a regular part of his live set.

Jason Derulo performed at the 2024 Soundstorm festival in Riyadh. Getty Images Info

He recently released The Last Dance (Part 1), with a second instalment due later this year. The album includes the single Sexy For Me and a reworked version of Complicated, originally recorded by Avril Lavigne.

The Dubai show forms part of his The Last Dance World Tour, which spans more than 25 arena dates across the UK and Europe.

Last year’s closing ceremony set three official Guinness World Records, including the largest flying LED screen formed by multi-rotor drones, using 5,983 drones in formation, as well as the largest aerial image of a trophy created by drones.

First held in 1996 at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, the Dubai World Cup has previously featured post-race performances by artists including Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Kylie Minogue, Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera.