Dubai World Cup Style Stakes: What judges will be looking for

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2025/02/28/super-saturday-offers-golden-opportunity-to-dubai-world-cup-hopefuls/" target="_blank">Dubai World Cup</a>, one of the world's richest horse races, returns on Saturday with $12 million up for grabs for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/03/28/dubai-world-cup-every-winner-from-cigar-to-thunder-snow-and-ushba-tesoro/" target="_blank">winning riders</a> and owners. While the horses battle it out on the track, there is another equally hotly contested competition taking place on the sidelines – the Style Stakes. This is a series of prizes handed out to racegoers wearing the best, most eye-catching outfits. While the prizes here may not rival those for the races, there is still more than Dh300,000 worth of prizes to be won, as well as the year-long bragging rights. Doors for the Dubai World Cup open at noon on Saturday at the Meydan Racecourse. Those wishing to enter the Style Stakes competition will need to register first. This is free to do, at Concourse 2 and 4 on Level 1, and in the Style Stakes Arena between 12.30pm and 3.20pm. Just add your name to the list and take an official paddle. There are five competitions on the day. The first to be judged at 3.50pm will be the Best Creative Hat category. Next, at 4.15pm, is the Best Traditional Outfit, that allows everyone to show off traditional attire from their home country. One past winner is Sandra Maina, who wore Swahili bead necklaces, cuffs and headdress with a simple black T-shirt dress. At 5pm is the Best Dressed Man award, followed by the Best Dressed Couple prize at 5.40pm. Finally, at 6.15pm, the winner of the Best Dressed Lady is announced just ahead of the first race, that is scheduled to start at 6.30pm. In addition to being presented with prize money cheques, winners can expect to go home with goodie bags containing shopping, dinning, professional make-up sessions and fashion vouchers. All entrants must be over 18 years of age. In each category, the judges are looking for personal flair, and a well thought-out look that brings out the wearer's personality. In other words, this is not about who is wearing the most expensive clothes, but rather who has put together an outfit that fits the upscale mood of the day and that reflects their personality. It might be something very patterned and flamboyant, or delicate and understated, as long it is worn with panache. Returning as a judge at the Style Stakes is Sarah Silsbury. The woman behind the Dubai Secret Shopper personal shopping and styling service has plenty of experience at helping clients use clothing to bring out their best. For those entering the Style Stakes, Silsbury will be keeping an eye out for “confidence, originality and a touch of drama”, she says. “When everything, from the hat to the heels, works in harmony, that’s when fashion magic happens.” Winning looks should exemplify “polish, personality and a real sense of occasion,” she adds. “It’s about looking elegant but also bringing something fresh and memorable.” Fellow judge and milliner Vivien Sheriff agrees. “Proportion, balance and thoughtful styling are key to standing out,” she says. As a milliner, she pays extra attention to the headware on display, offering her insight on how to put together a winning look. “Make the hat the focal point of your ensemble, not an afterthought,” she says, adding that it is important to keep the whole effect sleek and unfussy. “A minimalist hat works better with a highly detailed outfit, and vice versa,” she says. Finally, be sure to place the hat properly “slightly tilted forward is more flattering”. Both judges agree that for impact, bold and bright colours are very effective. “The choice of colour depends on what statement you want to make,” says Sheriff. “Monochrome is always quite dramatic, and strong colours like cobalt blue, purple and red make bold statements.” This does not mean all colours, however. “Avoid neon, overly bright shades and full metallic outfits,” Sheriff adds. Silbury agrees, but adds her own take. “Bold shades like emerald, cobalt or scarlet will always turn heads, but a beautifully styled pastel can be just as striking,” she says. “Blush and champagne are softer and more feminine.” The trick to really nailing a colour, Sheriff explains, is to “match undertones, not just colours”. In other words, if wearing pink for example, think about if it is warm (orange based) or cool (blue based) and build the total look around that. A simple way to impress the judges is by understanding the dress code. Race days are traditionally dressy, so this means avoiding anything too “casual, too tight, or too short,” explains Silsbury, adding that a day at the races is “all about elegance”. Likewise, playing it safe in black is a no-no, however tempting it may be. “Avoid head-to-toe black – it looks too heavy for this type of occasion, and is best left for evening wear,” says Silsbury. And forgo towering heels if this is not how you would normally dress. “If your shoes aren’t comfy enough to last the day, they’re the wrong shoes,” she says, adding it is better to opt for elegant flats like ballerinas than totter around in heels that add blisters. Sheriff agrees, saying that she is looking for balance. “Overly trendy outfits, too many accessories and casual shoes,” are things to be avoided. The trick to a showstopping outfit, Sheriff says, is wearing something that makes you feel good. “Confidence is key,” she says. “There have been many memorable looks, but the common element is a strong, simple silhouette paired with exceptional millinery. It always wins.”