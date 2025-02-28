Super Saturday offers golden opportunity to Dubai World Cup hopefuls

Excitement is building with winners of six of the nine races on the Super Saturday card at Meydan set to earn guaranteed spots on the Dubai World Cup night. The highlight of the day is the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic with connections targeting a direct spot in the $12 million Dubai World Cup on April 5. The leading contenders are eight-time UAE champion trainer Doug Watson’s Kabirkhan, Korean star Global Hit, and France’s Group 1 winner King Gold. Last year’s Dubai World Cup winning-trainer <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title=""></a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/12/26/bhupat-seemar-made-it-a-memorable-2024-for-uae-racing-with-dubai-world-cup-glory/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2024/12/26/bhupat-seemar-made-it-a-memorable-2024-for-uae-racing-with-dubai-world-cup-glory/">Bhupat Seemar</a> is triple handed with Artorius, Guns And Glory and Imperial Emperor, runner-up in the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge just over a month ago and the choice of stable jockey <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/03/30/tadhg-oshea-and-bhupat-seemar-achieve-stuff-of-dreams-with-dubai-world-cup-win/" target="_blank">Tadhg O’Shea</a>. The nine-race card is the traditional dress rehearsal for the marquee event in just over a month's time. The Group 2 Singspiel Stakes serves as a strong race for an automatic entry to the Group 1 Dubai Turf. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/godolphin/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/godolphin/">Godolphin</a> trainer Charlie Appleby is double handed with Nations Pride and First Conquest in the race while an interesting challenger for the Royal Blues appears to be British trainer Alice Haynes’ Cairo. Cairo has already had three outings at Meydan, finishing runner-up twice and unplaced in between. “Cairo’s three runs at Meydan have been very good and his last run when he finished second in the Group 3 was probably his best run,” Haynes told <i>The National</i> of her first runner in Dubai. “The time before, the slowly run race over a mile did not suit him. We added a bit of headgear and ran him differently last time and he improved. “He’s thriving out there and tries hard in his races, plus Silvestre [De Souza – jockey] seems to get on very well with him. Ideally, we would get an invite for the Dubai Turf on the big night after the Singspiel Stakes, so we should know that soon.” Cairo is no stranger to Dubai though. The five-year-old by Quality Road was unplaced in the UAE Derby in 2023 when trained by Aidan O’Brien. He has finished runner-up four times in seven starts since joining Haynes. “Cairo has been a horse that has finished second plenty of times for us,” she added. “He finished second in a Listed race in Ireland and then ran in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot. “He also finished second at Glorious Goodwood and it would be lovely for him to get his head back in front. Kuwaiti owner Refai Alghraiban has been enjoying his time. “Silvestre sat on him this morning and thinks he’s in great order. I am very happy with the work my team has done out there and we look forward to Saturday.” The 2,400m Group 2 Dubai City of Gold paves the way for the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic. Adding an international twist in the Group 3 Mahab Al Shimaal is impressive Japanese runner American Stage, from trainer Yoshito Yahagi, which is an exciting prelude to the Group 1 Golden Shaheen. Daisuke Takayanagi’s T O Saint Denis is another Japanese challenger in the Group 3 Burj Nahaar aiming to book a direct spot in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-world-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-world-cup/">Dubai World Cup</a> night. Other highlights include the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint, a precursor to the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint featuring defending champion Frost At Dawn, as well as the Listed Jumeirah 1000 Guineas and Jumeirah 2000 Guineas. 5.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 (PA) Group 1 Dh 600,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 6.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas (TB) Listed Dh 800,000 (Turf) 1,600m 6.50pm: Burj Nahar (TB) Group 3 Dh 1,200,000 (D) 1,600m 7.25pm: And Al Sheba Turf Group 3 Dh1,200,000 (T) 1,000m 8pm: Singspiel Stakes Group 2 Dh 1,400,000 (T) 1,800m 8.35pm: Al Maktoum Classic Group 2 Dh 1,700,00 (D) 2,000m 9.10pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 Dh 1,400,000 (T) 2,410m 9.45pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 Dh 1,200,000 (D) 1,200m 10.20pm: UAE 2000 Guineas Listed Dh 800,000 (T) 1,600m