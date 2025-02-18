Laurel River, under Tadhg O'Shea, is led in after winning the 2024 Group One Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse. Getty Images
Dubai World Cup winner to gain automatic entry to Breeders’ Cup Classic

World-famous races join forces with innovative new partnership

Amith Passela
February 18, 2025