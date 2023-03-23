Preparations underway for 2023 Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse - in pictures

Jockeys have been busy putting horses through their paces with gallops around the city's flagship track

A jockey rides Zagrey from France during preparations for the Dubai World Cup 2023 at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai. EPA
Steve Luckings author image
Steve Luckings
Mar 23, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The 2023 Dubai World Cup - one of the highlights of the UAE and horse racing calendar - takes place at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 25.

Jockeys have been busy putting horses through their paces with gallops around the city's flagship track.

Meydan is expected to be packed to its 80,000 capacity for the 27th running of the meeting this weekend, with top equine connections vying for a slice of one of the biggest prize funds in the sport.

The total prize fund for the Dubai World Cup meeting is $30.5 million, with the top prize being the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup race.

A jockey rides Zagrey from France during preparations for the Dubai World Cup 2023 at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai. The 27th edition of the Dubai World Cup will take place on March 25. All photos: EPA

A jockey rides Zagrey from France during preparations for the Dubai World Cup 2023 at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai. The 27th edition of the Dubai World Cup will take place on March 25. All photos: EPA

Updated: March 23, 2023, 7:05 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL