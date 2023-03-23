Preparations underway for 2023 Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse - in pictures

The 2023 Dubai World Cup - one of the highlights of the UAE and horse racing calendar - takes place at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 25.

Jockeys have been busy putting horses through their paces with gallops around the city's flagship track.

Meydan is expected to be packed to its 80,000 capacity for the 27th running of the meeting this weekend, with top equine connections vying for a slice of one of the biggest prize funds in the sport.

The total prize fund for the Dubai World Cup meeting is $30.5 million, with the top prize being the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup race.