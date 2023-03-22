Dubai World Cup 2023: Prize money, race card and how to watch in UAE

The Dubai World Cup is one of the most highly anticipated events in the UAE sporting calendar and around the racing world.

Read more Salute The Soldier set for another crack at Dubai World Cup after Carnival victory

Meydan Racecourse is expected to be packed to its 80,000 capacity for the 27th edition of the meeting this weekend, with top equine connections vying for a slice of one of the biggest prize funds in the sport.

However, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on the Dubai World Cup race.

Country Grammer, the winner of the Dubai World Cup 12 months ago, is bidding to become only the second horse after Godolphin’s Thunder Snow to win the coveted prize for a second time.

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori will be attempting a record fifth Dubai World Cup win on the same horse he won last year.

What

The 27th running of the Dubai World Cup meeting will feature some of the top names in horse racing from all over the world, with the highlight being the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup, a 2,000-metre contest on dirt.

When

Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 3.30pm. The main Dubai World Cup race starts at 8.35pm UAE time.

Venue

Meydan Racecourse, Dubai.

Expand Autoplay Frankie Dettori celebrates after guiding Country Grammer to victory in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Chris Whiteoak / The National

What is special about this year's Dubai World Cup?

For the first time, the Dubai World Cup takes place during the holy month of Ramadan. Time to break fast will fall just after the sixth race – the $2 million Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen, a 1,200-metre sprint on the dirt surface.

How much prize money will the winners earn?

The total prize fund for the Dubai World Cup weekend is $30.5 million, with the top prize being the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup.

Tickets

Tickets for the general public start from Dh20. The ticket sales office is located at the Meydan Racecourse and Grandstand Entrance, opposite Gate 2, and will be operational from 10am to 6pm until Friday. For all ticket enquiries, contact ticketoffice@dubairacingclub.com or call +971 4 327 2110.

How to watch Dubai World Cup in UAE

You can view the races live on Dubai Racing TV, or through Dubai Racing Club's social media channels.

Racecard

3.30pm: Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (Purebred Arabians), 2,000m (Dirt) - $1million

4.05pm: Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (Thoroughbreds), 1,600m (D) - $1m

4.40pm: Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB), 3,200m (Turf) -$1m

5.15pm: Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB), 1,200m (T) - $1.5m

5.50pm: UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB), 1,900m (D) - $1m

6.25pm: Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) (D) 1,200m - $2m

7.10pm: Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB), 1,800m (T) - $5m

8pm: Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB), 2,410m (T) - $6m

8.35pm: Dubai World Cup – Group 1 (TB), 2,000m (D) - $12m

Dubai World Cup race stats

Most wins by a trainer: Godolphin’s Saeed bin Suroor (9)

Most wins by a jockey: Jerry Bailey (4), Frankie Dettori (4)

Most wins by an owner: Godolphin (9)

Most wins by a horse: Godolphin’s Thunder Snow (2)