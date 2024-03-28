Dubai World Cup: Every winner from Cigar to Thunder Snow and Ushba Tesoro

The eyes of the racing world will be focused on the UAE this Saturday night for the eagerly anticipated 28th running of the Dubai World Cup.

Held annually on the last Saturday in March, the race was first run back in 1996 at the Nad Al Sheba Racecourse and was won by Cigar. It has since grown into one of the sport's marquee events.

It moved to the Meydan Racecourse in 2010, with Gloria de Campeao providing a first and only win for Brazil in the first World Cup staged at its new home.

Japan, Saudi Arabia and the USA have also all enjoyed success in the race, but over the years it has been an especially happy hunting ground for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Godolphin Racing.

Sheikh Mohammed first achieved success in the race in 1997 with Singspiel, with a further nine victories coming under the Godolphin banner. They include Thunder Snow, the winner of the 2018 and 2019 World Cups, and the only horse to win the race twice.

Godolphin's most recent winner came in 2021 when Mystic Guide prevailed, as the race returned to the calendar after missing a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jerry Bailey (1996, 1997, 2001, 2002) and Frankie Dettori (2000, 2003, 2006, 2022) share the record for most wins by a jockey with four apiece. Remarkably, Dettori's first and last wins came 22 years apart, with his most recent triumph coming aboard Country Grammer in 2022.

Saeed bin Suroor, with an incredible nine victories, is the most decorated trainer in the history of the race.

Dubai World Cup - every winner

2023: Ushba Tesoro (JPN); Jockey: Yuga Kawada; Trainer: Noboru Takagi

2022: Country Grammer (USA/KSA); Jockey: Frankie Dettori; Trainer: Bob Baffert

2021: Mystic Guide (UAE); Jockey: Luis Saez; Trainer: Mike Stidham

2019: Thunder Snow (UAE); Jockey: Christophe Soumillon; Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

2018: Thunder Snow (UAE); Jockey: Christophe Soumillon; Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

2017: Arrogate (KSA); Jockey: Mike E Smith; Trainer: Bob Baffert

2016: California Chrome (USA); Jockey: Victor Espinoza; Trainer: Art Sherman

2015: Prince Bishop (UAE); Jockey: William Buick; Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

2014: African Story (UAE); Jockey: Silvestre de Sousa; Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

2013: Animal Kingdom (USA/AUS); Jockey: Joel Rosario; Trainer: Graham Motion

2012: Monterosso (UAE); Jockey: Mickael Barzalona; Trainer: Mahmood al Zarooni

2011: Victoire Pisa (JPN); Jockey: Mirco Demuro; Trainer: Katsuhiko Sumii

2010: Gloria de Campeao (BRA); Jockey: TJ Pereira; Trainer: Pascal Bary

2009: Well Armed (USA); Jockey: Aaron Gryder; Trainer: Eoin Harty

2008: Curlin (USA); Jockey: Robby Albarado; Trainer: Steve Asmussen

2007: Invasor (UAE); Jockey: Fernando Jara; Trainer: Kiaran McLaughlin

2006: Electrocutionist (UAE); Jockey: Frankie Dettori; Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor

2005: Roses In May (USA); Jockey: John Velazquez; Trainer: Dale Romans

2004: Pleasantly Perfect (USA); Jockey: Alex Solis; Trainer: Richard Mandella

2003: Moon Ballad (UAE); Jockey: Frankie Dettori; Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor

2002: Street City (UAE); Jockey: Jerry Bailey; Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor

2001: Captain Steve (USA); Jockey: Jerry Bailey; Trainer: Bob Baffert

2000: Dubai Millennium (UAE); Jockey: Frankie Dettori; Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor

1999: Almutawakel (UAE); Jockey: Richard Hills; Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor

1998: Silver Charm (USA); Jockey: Gary Stevens; Trainer: Bob Baffert

1997: Singspiel (UAE); Jockey: Jerry Bailey; Trainer: Michael Stoute

1996: Cigar (USA); Jockey: Jerry Bailey; Trainer: William Mott