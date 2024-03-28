Dubai World Cup: Every winner from Cigar to Thunder Snow and Ushba Tesoro

The eyes of the racing world will be focused on the UAE this Saturday night for the eagerly anticipated 28th running of the Dubai World Cup.
Held annually on the last Saturday in March, the race was first run back in 1996 at the Nad Al Sheba Racecourse and was won by Cigar. It has since grown into one of the sport's marquee events.
It moved to the Meydan Racecourse in 2010, with Gloria de Campeao providing a first and only win for Brazil in the first World Cup staged at its new home.
Japan, Saudi Arabia and the USA have also all enjoyed success in the race, but over the years it has been an especially happy hunting ground for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Godolphin Racing.
Sheikh Mohammed first achieved success in the race in 1997 with Singspiel, with a further nine victories coming under the Godolphin banner. They include Thunder Snow, the winner of the 2018 and 2019 World Cups, and the only horse to win the race twice.
Godolphin's most recent winner came in 2021 when Mystic Guide prevailed, as the race returned to the calendar after missing a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jerry Bailey (1996, 1997, 2001, 2002) and Frankie Dettori (2000, 2003, 2006, 2022) share the record for most wins by a jockey with four apiece. Remarkably, Dettori's first and last wins came 22 years apart, with his most recent triumph coming aboard Country Grammer in 2022.
Saeed bin Suroor, with an incredible nine victories, is the most decorated trainer in the history of the race.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the Dubai World Cup - in pictures
Dubai World Cup - every winner
2023: Ushba Tesoro (JPN); Jockey: Yuga Kawada; Trainer: Noboru Takagi
2022: Country Grammer (USA/KSA); Jockey: Frankie Dettori; Trainer: Bob Baffert
2021: Mystic Guide (UAE); Jockey: Luis Saez; Trainer: Mike Stidham
2019: Thunder Snow (UAE); Jockey: Christophe Soumillon; Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
2018: Thunder Snow (UAE); Jockey: Christophe Soumillon; Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
2017: Arrogate (KSA); Jockey: Mike E Smith; Trainer: Bob Baffert
2016: California Chrome (USA); Jockey: Victor Espinoza; Trainer: Art Sherman
2015: Prince Bishop (UAE); Jockey: William Buick; Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
2014: African Story (UAE); Jockey: Silvestre de Sousa; Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
2013: Animal Kingdom (USA/AUS); Jockey: Joel Rosario; Trainer: Graham Motion
2012: Monterosso (UAE); Jockey: Mickael Barzalona; Trainer: Mahmood al Zarooni
2011: Victoire Pisa (JPN); Jockey: Mirco Demuro; Trainer: Katsuhiko Sumii
2010: Gloria de Campeao (BRA); Jockey: TJ Pereira; Trainer: Pascal Bary
2009: Well Armed (USA); Jockey: Aaron Gryder; Trainer: Eoin Harty
2008: Curlin (USA); Jockey: Robby Albarado; Trainer: Steve Asmussen
2007: Invasor (UAE); Jockey: Fernando Jara; Trainer: Kiaran McLaughlin
2006: Electrocutionist (UAE); Jockey: Frankie Dettori; Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor
2005: Roses In May (USA); Jockey: John Velazquez; Trainer: Dale Romans
2004: Pleasantly Perfect (USA); Jockey: Alex Solis; Trainer: Richard Mandella
2003: Moon Ballad (UAE); Jockey: Frankie Dettori; Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor
2002: Street City (UAE); Jockey: Jerry Bailey; Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor
2001: Captain Steve (USA); Jockey: Jerry Bailey; Trainer: Bob Baffert
2000: Dubai Millennium (UAE); Jockey: Frankie Dettori; Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor
1999: Almutawakel (UAE); Jockey: Richard Hills; Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor
1998: Silver Charm (USA); Jockey: Gary Stevens; Trainer: Bob Baffert
1997: Singspiel (UAE); Jockey: Jerry Bailey; Trainer: Michael Stoute
1996: Cigar (USA); Jockey: Jerry Bailey; Trainer: William Mott