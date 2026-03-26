Qatar's Wathnan Racing look to cause another Dubai World Cup upset with Tumbarumba

Qatari racing operation Wathnan Racing head into Saturday’s 30th meet of the Dubai World Cup looking to build on last year’s success with Hit Show.

Hit Show pulled off a shock by denying red-hot favourite Forever Young a Saudi-Dubai double 12 months ago to give Wathnan its first World Cup victory.

The two line up again at Meydan this Saturday in what is a stellar field.

Japanese raider Forever Young again arrives as the favourite, although Wathnan are hoping their duel threat of Hit Show and Tumbarumba can again deny legendary trainer Yoshito Yahagi the main $12 million prize.

Though Tumbarumba's best form in America is over a mile (1,600metres), he has successfully negotiated a step up in trip in his last couple of appearances.

A four-time Stakes winner over a mile – half of them since his acquisition by Wathnan in 2024 – Tumbarumba finished fourth to G1 Saudi Cup runner-up Nysos in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile last November.

He joined the yard of Hamad Al Jehani late last year and has taken a step forward when tried over a bit further.

A runner-up effort to Imperial Emperor in the 1,900-metre Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge resulted in a trip to Riyadh and he was beaten less than five lengths into third behind Forever Young in the $20 million contest on February 14. In his 14 runs in the Wathnan colours, the six-year-old gelding has amassed earnings of over $2.7 million.

“I give credit to Hamad Al Jehani and to [American-based trainer] Brian Lynch,” says Case Clay, the US Racing and Bloodstock manager for Wathnan. “This will be the longest he's gone, but Hamad has said he's taken a step forward since the Saudi Cup and he's tighter and that's encouraging to hear.”

Over the past few years, Wathnan has sought out horses of racing age with upside for private purchase, and Clay is thrilled with the success the operation has had with that approach thus far.

“It's been great, Hit Show falls into the same category,” he said of the World Cup's defending champion.

“The remit is to try and buy horses that can potentially win races the Amir would be proud of. Thankfully Hit Show did it last year and hopefully one of these two can do it, but it's been nice to see them progress. If [Tumbarumba] is in a position towards the end where he can fight - whether he wins or not - he fights.”

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Wathnan are well represented across the Dubai World Cup’s nine races. Make Me King goes in the Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m), Lazzat goes in the G1 Al Quoz Sprint over 1,200m and pose a triple threat in the G2 Godolphin Mile through Generous Tipper, Hypnus and David Of Athens.

Elsewhere, the Dubai Sheema Classic is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested races of the night.

Calandagan, officially rated the world’s best horse, arrives as the overwhelming favourite, but connections of Ethical Diamond believe an extended break could see the six-year-old challenge.

His performance in flying wide and late around the field and leading home a world-class field in the Breeders' Cup Turf was one that will live long in the memory, exposing both trainer Willie Mullins and rising star jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle to a whole new audience.

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It represented the top of an extraordinary upward curve, too. This time last year, Ethical Diamond had just finished fourth in a handicap hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, the biggest meeting in the sport of jump racing, before being switched back to the Flat.

The son of Awtaad would win both the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, a 2,400m handicap at Royal Ascot, and the Ebor over 2,800m at York last August, but coming up against Group 1 regulars such as Rebel's Romance in the end-of-year championship at Del Mar was another level entirely.

"He's traveled over very well," Mullins said. "I don't think he'll do a lot this week. We've hopefully sent him over there as fit as a flea.

"I see he's had the longest break of any of the horses in the field without a run but I had always wanted to give him a break after America. It's the start of a long year for him but we've tried to get him as fit as we can at home.

"It's a tough race," he said. I've seen he's second favourite [in the international markets] and hopefully he can run well. If he can finish in the first three I think we'll be happy.”