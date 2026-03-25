Dubai World Cup 2026: Bhupat Seemar mob-handed with 15 runners at Meydan

Few trainers arrive at Dubai World Cup night with the depth – or quiet confidence – of Bhupat Seemar.

The dual UAE champion has built an enviable record in a remarkably short time, taking out his licence only in 2022 but already claiming the sport’s biggest prizes.

Victories in the Dubai Golden Shaheen with Switzerland and Tuz, followed by a landmark success in the Dubai World Cup itself with Laurel River two years ago, have established Seemar as a dominant force at Meydan.

On Saturday, he returns with strength in numbers and quality. Seemar saddles 15 runners across the nine-race card – the most of any trainer – headlined by a two-pronged attack in the $12 million Dubai World Cup feature race.

Group 1 winners Imperial Emperor and Walk Of Stars both get a second opportunity at the race, having finished fourth and 11th respectively last year. Seemar believes both return improved.

“Imperial Emperor is definitely doing a lot better than last year, when I think he was a little bit of a tired horse, so we’ve freshened him up,” he said. “Walk Of Stars has improved with every run this year, so they’re both in good shape.”

Standing in their way is the formidable Forever Young, widely regarded as the world’s leading dirt performer after victories in the Saudi Cup and Breeders’ Cup Classic. Seemar is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge.

“He’s the best horse in the world – you can’t take anything away from him. He’s danced every dance. It’s good to have the best horse in the world here and to run against him.”

If the World Cup presents one test, the sprint division offers another opportunity. Tuz, a previous Dubai Golden Shaheen winner, attempts to reclaim his crown as a nine-year-old. Carefully managed this season, he arrives fresher than in previous campaigns.

“He’s probably in the form of his life,” Seemar said. “He wasn’t that fit last time, but he’s where we want him to be now.”

Tuz is not alone in representing the yard’s sprint strength. Drew’s Gold, unbeaten in two starts since joining the stable, and the talented Mufasa also line up.

“Drew’s Gold is two for two this season and he’s freshened up,” Seemar said. “Mufasa is a tricky horse. Ryan Moore said last time he should have won and wants to ride him again – that’s always a positive.”

Seemar’s depth extends into the Classic generation, with four runners in the UAE Derby. Among them is Six Speed, winner of the UAE 2000 Guineas and already on the Kentucky Derby trail, alongside Rammaas, Lino Padrino and Salloom.

“Salloom is just so quirky,” Seemar admitted. “He’s had plenty of gate schooling. If he behaves himself, he’s got a world of talent.”

Six Speed, meanwhile, could elevate his credentials further with a strong showing.

“He’s brilliant – he’s got tons of speed. If he stays, he’s a very serious horse.”

For all the firepower at his disposal, Seemar’s outlook remains measured. Preparation, he insists, is only part of the equation.

“You do the best you can,” he said. “After that, it’s up to the jockeys and the horses.”

Seemar is set to saddle up six of the 12 runners in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile, the most any trainer has ever sent out in one race at the Dubai World Cup meet.

His sextet is headed by Group 3 Burj Nahar winner Commissioner King and runner-up The Camden Colt, G3 Firebreak Stakes victor Mendelssohn Bay, and American Grade 1 placegetter World Record, while last-start handicap winners Zandvoort and Diamond Dealer add another intriguing element.

“It’s not about quantity, it’s hopefully about quality. I think they’re all doing pretty good actually, so hopefully we can run really well there,” Seemar said.

“Commissioner King and Mendelssohn Bay are the form horses, they’ve got the ratings, but then there are some young pretenders who are coming along at the right time.”