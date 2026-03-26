'Chicken' Giavellotto will need to show bravery to take on Calandagan at Dubai World Cup

“Chicken” might not be the most obvious pet name for a horse, but for Group 1 winner Giavellotto, it’s one that sticks.

“It’s just a name that Andrew [Morris, Head Lad] gave him,” said Lucie Botti, but Morris adds, “he’s always been called that, ever since he was a youngster.”

The origins of the chicken nickname may have to remain a mystery, but it’s testament to Giavellotto’s durability that he makes his fourth Dubai World Cup night start on Saturday in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Disappointing finishes in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup (ninth in 2023 and fifth in 2024) before a drop in trip saw him come home fifth in last year’s Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic last year. His highlight came in 2024, when he won the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin.

“We are very proud of him – he’s just been a superstar,” Morris said. “The highlight was when he won the Hong Kong Vase and when he was second last year. He tried but just didn’t quite get there – it would have been a fairy tale if he had.

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“He’s been unlucky too, especially here [in Dubai]. In the Gold Cup in 2024 his rein came undone, and he still wasn’t beaten very far.”

On the seven-year-old’s temperament, Morris added: “Now and again he has a bit of a wobble but he’s basically very straightforward if you leave him alone. He’s his own man.

“As he’s got older he’s got easier but as a youngster he was a handful. He travels so well because he likes the one-to-one attention.

“He’s soft. He thinks he’s Mr Tough Guy but really he likes the attention. He loves people.”

Bottie makes no attempt to hide her love for the son of Mastercraftsman. “Giavellotto has been a very special horse for us,” she said. “To come back to Dubai for the fourth time, to travel internationally and perform at this level year after year – and now at seven – says everything about his class, his soundness, and his attitude.”

The Botti team are no strangers to big-race success, having struck at the top level in the US and in Europe. However, a Dubai World Cup day winner has eluded them so far.

Breaking that duck at Meydan on Saturday could be a tall order. Calandagan, officially rated the world’s best racehorse, takes his place in the field after being given the go-ahead to travel by his owners the Aga Khan Studs.

“We’ve had some strong results here, third in the Sheema Classic, second in the Dubai Turf, second in the Gold Cup, and twice third in the Dubai World Cup, so to keep coming back and being competitive is something we’re very proud of,” says Botti.

“Nights like this are always a privilege, and winning one of these races would be exceptional. For me, Dubai feels like a second home, so to finally add that one missing result would be incredibly special.”