Big wins for Godolphin's Rebel's Romance and Meydan on Super Saturday

Meydan’s Super Saturday card in Dubai went ahead despite military action in the Middle East and there were notable wins for Rebel's Romance and the aptly-named Meydaan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the event and was quoted by the Dubai Media Office as saying Super Saturday “reflects Dubai’s leading position in global horse racing and the remarkable progress we have achieved in this sport.

“We are proud to welcome elite horses, owners, jockeys, and trainers from around the world to compete in Dubai. We will continue to build on this legacy and further strengthen Dubai’s stature as a global hub for equestrian sport.”

On the night, Rebel's Romance, in the silks of Godolphin, won his 21st race in the Dubai City Of Gold. Charlie Appleby’s eight-year-old was pushed all the way by Ed Walker’s Fort George, but Rebel’s Romance held firm to win by a length and a half for William Buick.

“I just want him to get round safely these days, he means a lot and it’s very emotional,” said Appleby. “He won a UAE Derby, we tried to turn him into a World Cup horse but given my form on dirt that didn’t work but we brought him back to turf and from thereon he’s been a rock star.

“He’s getting older so we’ll take it race by race, but we wanted him to show everyone what a great racehorse he is and thankfully he’s done it again tonight.

“The Sheema Classic is a nice conversation to have, but he is getting older and I’ll look after the old boy.”

He added: “It’s great for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to be here tonight with all his family.”

Elsewhere, Meydaan, owned by Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, showcased World Cup form with a quality win under Buick in the Al Maktoum Classic.

Buick said: “We were worried about him jumping slow on the inside and he did but they didn’t go quick and he was never taken off his feet. He just came alive half a mile out and I was pretty impressed with what he did.

“He’s proven he handles the track, you couldn’t have asked for more from a trial [for the World Cup].”

It was a first run on the surface for the five-year-old son of Frankel, but he took to it beautifully, powering clear in the straight for a five and a quarter length win over Group 1 winner Walk Of Stars.

“He won here over a mile and six furlongs on turf but he had been training well on this surface,” said co-trainer Ed Crisford.

“So we thought ‘why don’t we give this a go?’ Every work on it he just got better and we trialed him on it last week and he finished really well.

“We thought he would be outpaced early, but that if he could just have the front rank within his sights he could finish well and that’s what he did. William [Buick, jockey] was taking a pull on the back stretch and I thought ‘well we’ve won this!' Let’s go to the World Cup!”

Quddwah continued a successful night for Sheikh Ahmed with an outstanding performance to claim the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes over 1,800 metres on turf.

The winner edged out Dividend who finished a close second under jockey Rossa Ryan for trainers Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole.

Traditionally regarded as the official dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup, Super Saturday featured a nine-race card comparable to the final day, widely recognised as the world’s most spectacular race day.

This year’s event offered total prize money of Dh10.3 million, approximately one-third of the Dubai World Cup’s total purse, and around 100 horses competed.

The 30th Dubai World Cup takes place at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 28.