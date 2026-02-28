Super Saturday 'reflects Dubai’s leading position in horse racing', says Sheikh Mohammed

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the Super Saturday at Meydan Racecourse, according to Dubai Media Office.

The annual event "reflects Dubai’s leading position in global horse racing and the remarkable progress we have achieved in this sport", said Sheikh Mohammed.

"We are proud to welcome elite horses, owners, jockeys and trainers from around the world to compete in Dubai," he added.

"We will continue to build on this legacy and further strengthen Dubai’s stature as a global hub for equestrian sport."

Super Saturday features a nine-race card, with winners set to earn guaranteed spots at the 30th Dubai World Cup. The nine-race card is the traditional dress rehearsal for the marquee event happening next month.