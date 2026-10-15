War cuts off 800,000 in Taiz, diesel shortages to extend into 2027 and Gaza committee signs development deal

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, about 800,000 people in Yemen’s city of Taiz are largely cut off from food, fuel and medical supplies as fighting between the government troops and the Houthi rebels intensifies.

As the Iran conflict drags on, the global diesel shortage is expected to continue well into 2027, the International Energy Agency has warned.

In Lebanon, private suppliers now provide half of the country’s electricity, leaving households facing soaring bills. A special report by The National reveals how politically connected businesses are profiting from the country's power crisis.

The Palestinian committee set up to administer Gaza has signed an agreement with Germany’s development agency, GIZ, to support reconstruction. However, Israel continues to block the committee’s entry into the strip.

And the UAE has announced a $1 million prize for a global competition to develop agentic artificial intelligence solutions that improve everyday life.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.