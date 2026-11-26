This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews recap a busy season of arts and culture here in Abu Dhabi. Nomad and Frieze told a story of cultural capital in the UAE, and Enas and Farah were at both events to witness this taking shape.

The hosts also discuss the seismic launch of GTA 6. Sales hit nearly $3.8 billion in a single day for the long-awaited game, the biggest entertainment launch in history. Enas and Farah examine the controversy surrounding GTA 6’s violent gameplay, and why countries in the region are issuing warnings to players and parents.

Finally, the hosts give their cultural recommendations for the week, including the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial.