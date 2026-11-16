Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial transforms the capital into open-air gallery

The second annual Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial has opened, with well-known locations in the capital transformed into open-air galleries.

Featuring works by 21 Emirati and international artists, the exhibition, titled Home: A Glossary for a Communal Sense of Place, brings contemporary art into public spaces. Locations include Mina Zayed, Souq Al Mina and Saadiyat Island.

The artists' interpretations range from childhood memories and cultural traditions to migration, community and the relationship between people and their surroundings.

Ghanaian artist Serge Attukwei Clottey’s installation, Wole Worhe (We Know Each Other), is constructed from repurposed plastic containers and explores themes of migration, cultural identity and the meaning of home. Greg Tanner for The National Show caption: Ghanaian artist Serge Attukwei Clottey’s installation, Wole …

For Ghanaian artist Serge Attukwei Clottey, home is closely connected to the sea and the materials that have shaped everyday life in his homeland. His monumental installation, Wole Wohe, meaning “we know each other”, is made of plastic containers traditionally used to store water.

The work draws inspiration from his family’s history of migration and fishing, as well as the European forts and castles that have influenced the architecture along Ghana’s coastline.

“The concept of home is the materials that I use, because back in Ghana, it’s something that we need to survive the water scarcity,” Clottey told The National.

The installation took around 10 months to produce and involved members of his community in Labadi. It was then transported to Abu Dhabi and assembled with the help of local workers.

For Clottey, the process of creating the work is as significant as the finished installation, bringing together people from different communities and countries. The waterfront setting provides another connection to his upbringing.

“The sea also navigates the world. So wherever you find the sea, it represents home,” he says.

Emirati artist Khalid Al Banna’s colourful installation, Gargour, reimagines traditional fishing traps as a large-scale contemporary sculpture that celebrates the UAE’s maritime heritage. Greg Tanner for The National Show caption: Emirati artist Khalid Al Banna’s colourful installation, Gar…

Emirati artist Khalid Al Banna has also drawn inspiration from the sea, turning to the UAE’s maritime heritage. His installation, Gargur, takes its name from the traditional fishing traps used by generations of fishermen in the Emirates.

Reimagined as a large-scale contemporary sculpture, the work reflects Al Banna’s desire to preserve elements of Emirati culture while presenting them in new and unexpected ways.

The installation is particularly fitting for Mina Zayed, a district that has played a central role in Abu Dhabi’s development as a commercial port and maritime trading hub for more than half a century.

For Mexican artist Vica Pacheco, the concept of home is closely tied to food, music and childhood memories. Her installation, OO! (Oven-Organ), consists of three wood-fired ovens that double as experimental musical instruments.

As water is heated inside them, steam passes through a system of flutes, producing distinctive sounds. The idea was inspired by the camoteros of Mexico, street vendors who sell roasted sweet potatoes and bananas from mobile ovens, using high-pitched steam whistles to announce their arrival.

Pacheco remembers hearing those sounds while growing up in Mexico, where her mother worked as a cook and she spent much of her childhood in the family restaurant. Her installation also incorporates cooking, with local chefs preparing food for visitors while the ovens produce music.

“Fire is somehow like the first technology that allows home to exist,” she says. “It heats us and transforms ingredients into food we can share.”

Traditional wooden boats at Mina Zayed, one of the locations hosting installations for the second Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial. Greg Tanner for The National Show caption: Traditional wooden boats at Mina Zayed, one of the locations…

Ghanaian collective blaxTARLINES KUMASI also explores the importance of shared spaces with their installation, AGORA: A Dance of Umbrella Forests, which draws on the country’s rich textile traditions.

The work features a cluster of umbrellas inspired by fabrics including kente, fugu and adinkra, creating a colourful environment where visitors can gather and interact.

“What we thought we would do was to create this space where different groups from different backgrounds can come together and encounter each other and build friendship, deal with issues, and have a sense of what the world is all about,” says artist George Buma Ampratwum.

The installation took between eight and nine months to develop and involved a collaboration between the artists in Ghana and a production team in Abu Dhabi.

Lebanese artist Akram Zaatari's installation, Above and Below, depicts an olive tree with an ancient sarcophagus entwined in its roots. Greg Tanner for The National Show caption: Lebanese artist Akram Zaatari's installation, Above and Belo…

A different interpretation of home comes from Lebanese artist Akram Zaatari, whose installation, Above and Below, depicts an olive tree with an ancient sarcophagus entwined in its roots.

The work explores the relationship between nature and history, raising questions about preservation and the consequences of separating objects from their surroundings Removing the sarcophagus, Zaatari explains, would require destroying the tree.

“The tree is home to the sarcophagus, but also the sarcophagus is home for the tree,” he says. “They became one. They became a single entity.”

Alongside the installations, visitors can enjoy a programme of performances, workshops and guided tours.

The artworks are free to visit. Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial continues until February 15, 2027

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