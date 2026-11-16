Inside Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi sale: Monet, Picasso and a piece of UAE art history

Works by Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Andy Warhol will go under the hammer alongside pieces by pioneering Emirati artists Najat Makki, Hassan Sharif and Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim when Sotheby's holds its first fine art auction in Abu Dhabi next month.

The auction house has revealed the full selection of about 50 lots for Breaking Ground, which takes place on December 10 at Saadiyat Grove Experience Centre. The sale includes 19th-century paintings and contemporary art, bringing artists from the UAE and the wider region together with international figures.

Leading the sale is Picasso's Femme au chat assise, a 1964 portrait of his wife Jacqueline Roque with a black cat, estimated at $4 million to $6 million. Works by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama and Iranian artist Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian are also among the lots.

Yasmeen Gailani, the Sotheby's specialist leading the sale, says the auction house wanted to put artists from the Middle East on the same footing as international names.

“There were so many connections between these artists, which are often missed because we always see them selling on such different platforms,” she tells The National.

Putting the auction together meant working across the categories that usually define a sale. In London, for example, Sotheby's holds dedicated Middle Eastern art auctions. In Abu Dhabi, a collector drawn to a familiar international name might encounter an artist from the region in the same catalogue.

“It was fun to think that one of our collectors in New York, who's picking up the catalogue, looking at the Warhol, will flip two pages and then learn about Najat Makki,” Gailani says.

A painting Makki kept

Makki's career has helped shape the UAE's contemporary art scene across several decades. When Gailani visited the Emirati artist to select works for the sale, one painting seemed to hold a particular significance for its creator.

Makki had kept A’alaqa (Emotions), a work on paper, since she first exhibited it at Al Wasl Club in Dubai in 1987. It was part of her first solo exhibition, which was also the first solo show by a woman artist in the UAE, according to Sotheby's catalogue.

Sotheby's approached Makki directly for the auction, an unusual step for the auction house. Gailani remembers feeling overwhelmed by the number of works the artist showed her, unsure where to begin.

Emirati artist Najat Makki has kept A’alaqa (Emotions) since it appeared in her first solo exhibition in Dubai in 1987. Photo: Sotheby’s Show caption: Emirati artist Najat Makki has kept A’alaqa (Emotions) since…

It was Makki's response to A’alaqa that caught her attention. Along with the painting, the artist still had the leaflet from the 1987 exhibition.

“Straight away, we were like, ‘Yes, this has to be in the sale,’” Gailani says. The exhibition leaflet added to the painting’s archival significance, she says.

Makki has offered two works from her collection. The sale also includes a work by Emirati filmmaker and artist Nujoom Al Ghanem, whose documentary Sharp Tools explored the life and work of Sharif, a founding figure of conceptual art in the UAE. Sotheby's is introducing Al Ghanem to auction for the first time.

Friends and fellow artists

The friendship between Warhol and Farmanfarmaian is reflected in the catalogue, where her work follows his Ads, a portfolio of prints drawing on the imagery of advertising and celebrity.

Warhol's work is estimated at $2 million to $3 million. Farmanfarmaian's Qazvin, named after the city of her birth, carries an estimate of $180,000 to $250,000.

Known for combining geometric abstraction with Iranian mirror-mosaic techniques, Farmanfarmaian began exploring the craft after encountering it in shrines and sacred spaces during her travels across Iran in the 1960s.

Iranian artist Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian’s Qazvin is named after the city of her birth and is estimated at $180,000 to $250,000. Photo: Sotheby’s Show caption: Iranian artist Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian’s Qazvin is na…

A visit to Iraqi writer and critic May Muzaffar introduced Gailani to another friendship. Muzaffar’s collection includes a book made by the Lebanese-American artist and poet Etel Adnan, who gave it to her as a gift.

The work, Ta’ir al-Nar (Firebird), brings together Adnan's watercolours and Muzaffar's poetry. When Gailani spoke to Muzaffar about the book, she learnt more about the two women's friendship and the artists and writers in their circle.

“You dig a little deeper on one lot, and you're opened up to this entire new world,” she says.

From Picasso to the pyramids

Alongside these works, the sale includes paintings by some of the best-known artists of the past two centuries. Picasso's Femme au chat assise was painted three years after his marriage to Roque, who became a recurring subject of his work. The black cat appears in other portraits he made of her during that period.

Monet's Prunes et Abricots, painted in the early 1880s, is estimated at $2 million to $2.6 million. The still life was commissioned by the French Impressionist's dealer, Paul Durand-Ruel, for his Paris apartment.

Nets by Kusama, whose repeated patterns have become some of the most recognisable images in contemporary art, is estimated at $200,000 to $300,000.

American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein's Wall Pyramid, estimated at $150,000 to $200,000, turns an ancient monument into a work using the graphic visual language that made him famous. British painter Jade Fadojutimi's large-scale abstract work Untitled, from 2022, carries an estimate of $500,000 to $700,000.

The Intruder, an 1846 painting of Arabian horses by French artist Alfred de Dreux, has been in the same private collection since 1979. Photo: Sotheby’s Show caption: The Intruder, an 1846 painting of Arabian horses by French a…

Beyond the modern and contemporary works, the auction reaches back into the 19th century with The Intruder, an 1846 painting of Arabian horses by French artist Alfred de Dreux. Known for his equestrian portraits, De Dreux counted members of the French and British aristocracy among his patrons. The painting, which has been in the same private collection since 1979, is estimated at $1.5 million to $2 million.

Animals are the subject of another leading lot: Italian sculptor Rembrandt Bugatti's life-size bronze Mes antilopes, also estimated at $1.5 million to $2 million. Bugatti modelled the work after caring for a pair of antelopes sent to him by Antwerp Zoo in 1908. The animals stayed with him for several months, during which he developed an attachment to them, according to Sotheby's.

The sale includes Rhyme III (From The Last Series) by Lebanese sculptor Saloua Raouda Choucair, whose abstract works drew on the rhythms and structures of poetry and music. Fashioned from a single piece of aluminium, it is estimated at $60,000 to $80,000.

The collectors Sotheby’s hopes to reach

The auction takes place a day before Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opens on December 11. It follows Christie's first fine-art sale in the city on November 1 and the arrival of Frieze Abu Dhabi later this month.

Sotheby's held its first Collectors' Week in Abu Dhabi last year, with luxury auctions and a non-selling art exhibition. Gailani says the idea of adding a fine-art sale was discussed at the time and took shape in the following months.

The team chose to keep the number of lots relatively small while drawing from a wide range of collecting categories. Alongside modern and contemporary art, Gailani says four Islamic lots are included – works of a kind Sotheby's has historically offered in London.

Christo’s The Mastaba of Abu Dhabi (Project for UAE) depicts the monumental artwork he and Jeanne-Claude conceived for the Liwa desert. Photo: Sotheby’s Show caption: Christo’s The Mastaba of Abu Dhabi (Project for UAE) depicts…

Gailani says people considering consigning works responded with enthusiasm to plans for the sale. The challenge was keeping the selection focused: the team had to pass on some pieces and consider them for a future auction instead.

Sotheby's has also held two auctions in Saudi Arabia. Gailani says those were larger sales, geared more towards reaching a local audience, including people who might not previously have bought at auction. In Abu Dhabi, she expects a mix of local and international buyers.

Interest in Middle Eastern art has grown across generations, Gailani says, including among younger collectors who bid online. She believes the prices achieved by artists from the region still have room to grow alongside their international recognition.

“I think in 10 years, if we were to be having the same conversation, it would look very different,” she says. “These artists are finally getting the recognition they deserve, but I think there's still a lot more where that can come from.”

Breaking Ground takes place on December 10 at Saadiyat Grove Experience Centre, Abu Dhabi. The public preview runs from December 4 to 9, from 2pm to 10pm. Estimates do not include buyer's premium or overhead premium