Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama dies aged 97

Acclaimed Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama has died at the age of 97, her official website has announced.

A statement published on Thursday morning read: "It is with profound sorrow that the passing of Yayoi Kusama at a hospital in Tokyo on August 14, 2026, at the age of 97."

"Throughout an extraordinary lifetime devoted entirely to artistic creation, Kusama pursued an internationally acclaimed career as a pioneering avant-garde artist whose creative practice encompassed visual art, performance, fiction, and poetry."

One of the world's most recognisable artists, Kusama worked primarily in sculpture and installation and was one of the most significant creatives to emerge from Japan.

Previous slide Next slide Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama poses for a photograph inside her Infinity Mirrored Room installation in New York. Reuters Show caption: Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama poses for a photograph inside h…

Visitors walk through an installation by Kusama at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne. AFP Show caption: Visitors walk through an installation by Kusama at the Museu…

Kusama's 'Pumpkin' sculpture on display in New York. AFP Show caption: Kusama's 'Pumpkin' sculpture on display in New York. AFP

Kusama speaks to journalists at her studio in Tokyo. Reuters Show caption: Kusama speaks to journalists at her studio in Tokyo. Reuters

Kusama’s signature polka dots and reflective mirrors in Hong Kong. AFP Show caption: Kusama’s signature polka dots and reflective mirrors in Hong…

A large inflatable mannequin depicting Kusama peers over the Louis Vuitton's flagship store at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris. Reuters Show caption: A large inflatable mannequin depicting Kusama peers over the…

Kusama's 'Dancing Pumpkin' at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. AFP Show caption: Kusama's 'Dancing Pumpkin' at the National Gallery of Victor…

Some of the 60 plane trees wrapped in a pink-and-white polka-dot design for Kusama in Melbourne. AFP Show caption: Some of the 60 plane trees wrapped in a pink-and-white polka…

A man admires an artwork entitled 'A Bouquet of Love I Saw in the Universe' which features in an exhibition by Kusama in Manchester, UK. AFP Show caption: A man admires an artwork entitled 'A Bouquet of Love I Saw i…

Kusama during a press preview of her exhibition 'My Eternal Soul' at the National Art Centre in Tokyo. AFP Show caption: Kusama during a press preview of her exhibition 'My Eternal …



















One of her paintings fetched about $10.5m at auction in 2022, making her works some of the highest-earning in the world for a female artist.

During her eight-decade career, she influenced other artists, including the American pop artists Andy Warhol and Claes Oldenburg.

Kusama was born on March 22, 1929, in Matsumoto, Nagano, Japan, and started creating art at a young age. She used drawing and painting to cope with the visual and auditory hallucinations she experienced.

The dots that would become her defining style were representations of her childhood hallucinations, where vivid patterns and polka dots obscured her vision.

Kusama used these dots to decorate large-scale pumpkin sculptures and as points of light filling her Infinity Mirror Rooms, designed to appear endless.