Culture

Music & On-stage

Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

Singer's career spanned seven decades and she helped millions of children learn to read

The National

August 25, 2026

US country ⁠music ⁠legend Dolly Parton ⁠has died at the age of 80, ⁠her ‌family announced on Tuesday.

In a video message honouring her legacy, Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed the news of her death. No cause was given. In May, she cancelled a planned Las Vegas residency due to health issues that she said left her feeling “swimmy headed.”

Over the course of her career, spanning seven decades, Parton became a household name, with hits such as I Will Always Love You, 9 to 5 and Jolene forming a musical backdrop for generations of Americans.

Her timeless music, vibrant personality and glamorous appearance helped introduce country music to international audiences.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth and kindness that made us all feel like family," a statement posted on Parton's X account read.

"Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience."

Coming from a self-described "dirt-poor" family, Parton often stood as a symbol of working-class Americans and regularly threw her name and money behind causes she believed in.

President Donald Trump ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff for a week in her honour, saying in a social media post that: “There has never been anyone like her, and never will.”

US President Donald Trump posted this message about Dolly Parton on Truth Social on August 25, 2026.
US President Donald Trump posted this message about Dolly Parton on Truth Social on August 25, 2026.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Parton donated $1 million to vaccine research at Vanderbilt University in 2020, making her an early sponsor of Moderna's vaccine development.

She conducted a literacy programme for ⁠young children across the US, as well as in Canada, Britain, Australia and Ireland, and provided scholarships to high school pupils in the Tennessee county where she was born.

  • Dolly Parton, with a side-swept beehive, poses for a portrait in 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, with a side-swept beehive, poses for a portrait in 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton, in a floral dress, with Porter Wagoner on the set of his TV show in 1969. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, in a floral dress, with Porter Wagoner on the set of his TV show in 1969. Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton, in a jumpsuit and crochet cape, at London Airport on April 16, 1976. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, in a jumpsuit and crochet cape, at London Airport on April 16, 1976. Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton, in a denim shirt and headscarf, pictured in London, England, on May 20, 1977. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, in a denim shirt and headscarf, pictured in London, England, on May 20, 1977. Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton, in a high-necked lace creation, in 1978. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, in a high-necked lace creation, in 1978. Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton, in burgundy velvet, at recording session in 1978. Reuters
    Dolly Parton, in burgundy velvet, at recording session in 1978. Reuters
  • Ben Vereen and Dolly Parton, in a strapless gown, attend the 52nd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on April 14, 1980. Reuters
    Ben Vereen and Dolly Parton, in a strapless gown, attend the 52nd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on April 14, 1980. Reuters
  • Dolly Parton, in a pink-fringed blouse, pictured in 1987. Reuters
    Dolly Parton, in a pink-fringed blouse, pictured in 1987. Reuters
  • Dolly Parton, in a black and white blouse and voluminous curls, at a press conference in 1987. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, in a black and white blouse and voluminous curls, at a press conference in 1987. Getty Images
  • Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, in a black dress with matching bolero, in 1987. Getty Images
    Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, in a black dress with matching bolero, in 1987. Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton, in an encrusted white gown, at the 14th People's Choice Awards on March 13, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. Reuters
    Dolly Parton, in an encrusted white gown, at the 14th People's Choice Awards on March 13, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. Reuters
  • Dolly Parton, in an embellished layered dress, attends the 'Steel Magnolias' premiere on November 9, 1989, in Los Angeles, US. Reuters
    Dolly Parton, in an embellished layered dress, attends the 'Steel Magnolias' premiere on November 9, 1989, in Los Angeles, US. Reuters
  • Dolly Parton, in a leather skirt and waistcoat, waves during a luncheon in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2000. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, in a leather skirt and waistcoat, waves during a luncheon in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2000. Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton, in an embroidered yellow jacket, attends the National Press Club luncheon in Washington DC, on March 23, 2000. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, in an embroidered yellow jacket, attends the National Press Club luncheon in Washington DC, on March 23, 2000. Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton, in a leather waistcoat, poses during the launch of her new album, 'Little Arrow', in a London record store on February 16, 2001. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, in a leather waistcoat, poses during the launch of her new album, 'Little Arrow', in a London record store on February 16, 2001. Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton, in a blue capri-pant suit, poses on October 8, 2002 at the Oxford Street HMV store in London, England. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, in a blue capri-pant suit, poses on October 8, 2002 at the Oxford Street HMV store in London, England. Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton, in an American flag-inspired suit, poses on the South Grounds of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2003. Reuters
    Dolly Parton, in an American flag-inspired suit, poses on the South Grounds of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2003. Reuters
  • Dolly Parton, in a white suit, performs during the 78th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 5, 2006. EPA
    Dolly Parton, in a white suit, performs during the 78th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 5, 2006. EPA
  • Dolly Parton, in a white glittering gown, arrives at the Kennedy Centre Honours gala in Washington, DC, on December 3, 2006. EPA
    Dolly Parton, in a white glittering gown, arrives at the Kennedy Centre Honours gala in Washington, DC, on December 3, 2006. EPA
  • Dolly Parton, in a beaded green ensemble, at the Magna Science and Adventure Park on December 5, 2007 in South Yorkshire, England. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, in a beaded green ensemble, at the Magna Science and Adventure Park on December 5, 2007 in South Yorkshire, England. Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton, in a beaded pink mini with chiffon robe, arrives at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, US, on June 7, 2009. EPA
    Dolly Parton, in a beaded pink mini with chiffon robe, arrives at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, US, on June 7, 2009. EPA
  • Dolly Parton, in a black corseted dress, poses during a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, on February 11, 2014. EPA
    Dolly Parton, in a black corseted dress, poses during a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, on February 11, 2014. EPA
  • Dolly Parton, in statement orange, performs during a concert to benefit her Imagination Library at The University of Tennessee's Thompson-Boling Arena on May 28, 2014 in Knoxville, Tennessee. AFP
    Dolly Parton, in statement orange, performs during a concert to benefit her Imagination Library at The University of Tennessee's Thompson-Boling Arena on May 28, 2014 in Knoxville, Tennessee. AFP
  • Alyvia Lind and Dolly Parton, in a floral shirt and capri pants, arrive for the NBC Universal summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, on August 13, 2015. EPA
    Alyvia Lind and Dolly Parton, in a floral shirt and capri pants, arrive for the NBC Universal summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, on August 13, 2015. EPA
  • Dolly Parton, in a multi-coloured sequin blazer, attends the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 3, 2016. EPA
    Dolly Parton, in a multi-coloured sequin blazer, attends the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 3, 2016. EPA
  • Dolly Parton, in a patterned mini dress, arrives at the premiere of 'Dumplin' at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Hollywood, California, on December 6, 2018.
    Dolly Parton, in a patterned mini dress, arrives at the premiere of 'Dumplin' at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Hollywood, California, on December 6, 2018.
  • Dolly Parton, in a bedazzled body-con dress, arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on February 8, 2019. EPA
    Dolly Parton, in a bedazzled body-con dress, arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on February 8, 2019. EPA
  • Dolly Parton, in a sparkly red dress, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 2019. EPA
    Dolly Parton, in a sparkly red dress, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 2019. EPA
  • Dolly Parton, in a fringe-trimmed dress, attends the gala evening of '9 to 5: The Musical' at The Savoy Theatre on February 17, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images
    Dolly Parton, in a fringe-trimmed dress, attends the gala evening of '9 to 5: The Musical' at The Savoy Theatre on February 17, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images

The county erected a life-size statue of her in front of the courthouse ​in thanks, although she ⁠declined another proposed statue of her in Nashville in 2021, saying: "Given all that's going on in ‌the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time."

It was this ability to stay true to her roots, combined with her drive to work hard and her non-partisanship, that fuelled her appeal among conservatives and liberals in a ​politically polarised America.

As a businesswoman, she presided over the creation of Dollywood, a theme park that became the most-visited tourist attraction in Tennessee and the largest employer in her home county of Sevier. She sold more than 100 million records worldwide and had an estimated net worth of $450 million, according to Forbes.

Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in Pittman Centre, Tennessee, and grew up in a one-room cabin in nearby Locust Ridge. One of 12 children of tobacco farmer Robert Lee Parton, her difficult childhood gave credibility to her often personal songs trilled in a distinctive soprano.

Her mother, Avie Lee, would sing constantly – songs from England, Ireland and Wales that told a story. "Mama had this haunting voice, and lord you would feel it," Parton wrote in her 2020 book Dolly Parton, Songteller co-authored with Robert K Oermann.

Parton got her first real guitar when she was eight. Her mother would say, whenever she had guests: "I want you to hear this song this little thing has made up. It’s really good." Parton loved the attention.

Updated: August 25, 2026, 8:59 PM
ObituariesMusic