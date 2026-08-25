Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

US country ⁠music ⁠legend Dolly Parton ⁠has died at the age of 80, ⁠her ‌family announced on Tuesday.

In a video message honouring her legacy, Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed the news of her death. No cause was given. In May, she cancelled a planned Las Vegas residency due to health issues that she said left her feeling “swimmy headed.”

Over the course of her career, spanning seven decades, Parton became a household name, with hits such as I Will Always Love You, 9 to 5 and Jolene forming a musical backdrop for generations of Americans.

Her timeless music, vibrant personality and glamorous appearance helped introduce country music to international audiences.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth and kindness that made us all feel like family," a statement posted on Parton's X account read.

"Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience."

Coming from a self-described "dirt-poor" family, Parton often stood as a symbol of working-class Americans and regularly threw her name and money behind causes she believed in.

President Donald Trump ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff for a week in her honour, saying in a social media post that: “There has never been anyone like her, and never will.”

US President Donald Trump posted this message about Dolly Parton on Truth Social on August 25, 2026. Show caption: US President Donald Trump posted this message about Dolly Pa…

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Parton donated $1 million to vaccine research at Vanderbilt University in 2020, making her an early sponsor of Moderna's vaccine development.

She conducted a literacy programme for ⁠young children across the US, as well as in Canada, Britain, Australia and Ireland, and provided scholarships to high school pupils in the Tennessee county where she was born.

Previous slide Next slide Dolly Parton, with a side-swept beehive, poses for a portrait in 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, with a side-swept beehive, poses for a portrai…

Dolly Parton, in a floral dress, with Porter Wagoner on the set of his TV show in 1969. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a floral dress, with Porter Wagoner on the …

Dolly Parton, in a jumpsuit and crochet cape, at London Airport on April 16, 1976. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a jumpsuit and crochet cape, at London Airp…

Dolly Parton, in a denim shirt and headscarf, pictured in London, England, on May 20, 1977. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a denim shirt and headscarf, pictured in Lo…

Dolly Parton, in a high-necked lace creation, in 1978. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a high-necked lace creation, in 1978. Getty…

Dolly Parton, in burgundy velvet, at recording session in 1978. Reuters Show caption: Dolly Parton, in burgundy velvet, at recording session in 19…

Ben Vereen and Dolly Parton, in a strapless gown, attend the 52nd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on April 14, 1980. Reuters Show caption: Ben Vereen and Dolly Parton, in a strapless gown, attend the…

Dolly Parton, in a pink-fringed blouse, pictured in 1987. Reuters Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a pink-fringed blouse, pictured in 1987. Re…

Dolly Parton, in a black and white blouse and voluminous curls, at a press conference in 1987. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a black and white blouse and voluminous cur…

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, in a black dress with matching bolero, in 1987. Getty Images Show caption: Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, in a black dress with matchin…

Dolly Parton, in an encrusted white gown, at the 14th People's Choice Awards on March 13, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. Reuters Show caption: Dolly Parton, in an encrusted white gown, at the 14th People…

Dolly Parton, in an embellished layered dress, attends the 'Steel Magnolias' premiere on November 9, 1989, in Los Angeles, US. Reuters Show caption: Dolly Parton, in an embellished layered dress, attends the '…

Dolly Parton, in a leather skirt and waistcoat, waves during a luncheon in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2000. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a leather skirt and waistcoat, waves during…

Dolly Parton, in an embroidered yellow jacket, attends the National Press Club luncheon in Washington DC, on March 23, 2000. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, in an embroidered yellow jacket, attends the N…

Dolly Parton, in a leather waistcoat, poses during the launch of her new album, 'Little Arrow', in a London record store on February 16, 2001. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a leather waistcoat, poses during the launc…

Dolly Parton, in a blue capri-pant suit, poses on October 8, 2002 at the Oxford Street HMV store in London, England. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a blue capri-pant suit, poses on October 8,…

Dolly Parton, in an American flag-inspired suit, poses on the South Grounds of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2003. Reuters Show caption: Dolly Parton, in an American flag-inspired suit, poses on th…

Dolly Parton, in a white suit, performs during the 78th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 5, 2006. EPA Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a white suit, performs during the 78th Acad…

Dolly Parton, in a white glittering gown, arrives at the Kennedy Centre Honours gala in Washington, DC, on December 3, 2006. EPA Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a white glittering gown, arrives at the Ken…

Dolly Parton, in a beaded green ensemble, at the Magna Science and Adventure Park on December 5, 2007 in South Yorkshire, England. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a beaded green ensemble, at the Magna Scien…

Dolly Parton, in a beaded pink mini with chiffon robe, arrives at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, US, on June 7, 2009. EPA Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a beaded pink mini with chiffon robe, arriv…

Dolly Parton, in a black corseted dress, poses during a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, on February 11, 2014. EPA Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a black corseted dress, poses during a pres…

Dolly Parton, in statement orange, performs during a concert to benefit her Imagination Library at The University of Tennessee's Thompson-Boling Arena on May 28, 2014 in Knoxville, Tennessee. AFP Show caption: Dolly Parton, in statement orange, performs during a concert…

Alyvia Lind and Dolly Parton, in a floral shirt and capri pants, arrive for the NBC Universal summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, on August 13, 2015. EPA Show caption: Alyvia Lind and Dolly Parton, in a floral shirt and capri pa…

Dolly Parton, in a multi-coloured sequin blazer, attends the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 3, 2016. EPA Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a multi-coloured sequin blazer, attends the…

Dolly Parton, in a patterned mini dress, arrives at the premiere of 'Dumplin' at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Hollywood, California, on December 6, 2018. Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a patterned mini dress, arrives at the prem…

Dolly Parton, in a bedazzled body-con dress, arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on February 8, 2019. EPA Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a bedazzled body-con dress, arrives for the…

Dolly Parton, in a sparkly red dress, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 2019. EPA Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a sparkly red dress, arrives at the 61st an…

Dolly Parton, in a fringe-trimmed dress, attends the gala evening of '9 to 5: The Musical' at The Savoy Theatre on February 17, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images Show caption: Dolly Parton, in a fringe-trimmed dress, attends the gala ev…

























































The county erected a life-size statue of her in front of the courthouse ​in thanks, although she ⁠declined another proposed statue of her in Nashville in 2021, saying: "Given all that's going on in ‌the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time."

It was this ability to stay true to her roots, combined with her drive to work hard and her non-partisanship, that fuelled her appeal among conservatives and liberals in a ​politically polarised America.

As a businesswoman, she presided over the creation of Dollywood, a theme park that became the most-visited tourist attraction in Tennessee and the largest employer in her home county of Sevier. She sold more than 100 million records worldwide and had an estimated net worth of $450 million, according to Forbes.

Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in Pittman Centre, Tennessee, and grew up in a one-room cabin in nearby Locust Ridge. One of 12 children of tobacco farmer Robert Lee Parton, her difficult childhood gave credibility to her often personal songs trilled in a distinctive soprano.

Her mother, Avie Lee, would sing constantly – songs from England, Ireland and Wales that told a story. "Mama had this haunting voice, and lord you would feel it," Parton wrote in her 2020 book Dolly Parton, Songteller co-authored with Robert K Oermann.

Parton got her first real guitar when she was eight. Her mother would say, whenever she had guests: "I want you to hear this song this little thing has made up. It’s really good." Parton loved the attention.