UAE authorities are warning parents that children may be exposed to the portrayal of illegal substance abuse in the mega hit Grand Theft Auto 6 video game.

The National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA) issued a statement on social media cautioning about content risks associated with the game, particularly scenes depicting drug use and other illegal activities.

The game may have a negative impact on children, adolescents, and their behaviour, the NDA said.

“Protecting our children from the dangers of drugs is a shared responsibility, starting with awareness and family oversight,” it added.

The authority stressed the need for stronger parental controls over the use of video games and to ensure they are age appropriate for their children.

It warned of the risks of exposing children to adult-themed content which may "help normalise dangerous behaviours".

"Protecting our children from the dangers of drugs is a shared responsibility," the authority said in the social media post.

"It starts with awareness and parental supervision. Your children: befriend them, keep an eye on them, keep them occupied."

Global hit

Grand Theft Auto 6 was launched on Thursday after generating huge excitement within the gaming industry and fans of the blockbuster franchise.

The game was 13 years in the making and is centred on a storyline dominated by criminal behaviour, including car theft and armed robbery.

It also features frequent and prominent depictions of drug use, drug trafficking and themes related to illegal substances.

Inside the game, using drugs such as cocaine boosts stamina but reduces health; other open-world activities include peddling drugs, dropping cocaine, and building meth labs.

Officials encouraged parents to monitor their children’s gaming habits and enforce age ratings.

The UAE's National Media Authority has placed the highest possible age rating on the game, meaning it is suitable only for those aged 21 or above.

The game has become the largest entertainment launch in history, marking 32.5 million pre-release sales and global revenue of $3.79 billion on its day-one release.

Highlighting dangers of drugs

In June, the NDEA launched a one-month drive to raise awareness of the dangers of drug abuse, particularly among younger members of society.

Under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’, the initiative sought to reinforce the critical role to be played by the community community in tackling the scourge of addiction and addressing the threat posed by online drug promotion.

The campaign focused on highlighting the family as the first line of defence in providing emotional support and open dialogue, while positioning schools as key partners in nurturing positive values and behaviour.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police blocked 297 websites promoting illegal drugs during the second quarter of this year, an increase from 110 in the first quarter.