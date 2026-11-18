After 13 long years of fevered anticipation, the moment that Grand Theft Auto super fans have been waiting for will finally arrive when the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday.

The long-heralded release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has captured the imagination of gaming aficionados the world over – including here in the UAE.

The latest instalment of a blockbuster franchise that has become a cultural phenomenon in its own right has generated incredible buzz as the countdown to the big release day gathered pace. Passionate gamers are now eager to get their hands on the final product and see if it can possibly live up to the hype.

Sam Minhas, who works as a counsellor by day and is also a beauty queen pageant, can't wait to load up the game and play live alongside her followers on Instagram and YouTube.

“I am a big gamer fan and GTA games raised me,” she told The National. “I played them and adored them all and when I heard that GTA 6 was confirmed, the countdown began.”

Sam Minhas will be streaming the game. Photo: Sam Minhas Show caption: Sam Minhas will be streaming the game. Photo: Sam Minhas

Game on

She is not alone in marking down the hours. The game will arrive on Thursday as one of the most globally anticipated entertainment launches in years, with dedicated fans across the UAE and beyond having spent weeks, in some cases months, preparing.

Plans range from loading the game in advance and clearing hard drive space to booking consecutive days off work and routing a Collector's Edition across the Atlantic through a Florida PO Box.

Sam, who runs the gaming channel Girl on the Controller, will be staying up way past midnight to play. She is not taking the full day off work, but she has negotiated a later start. “I told my boss I will be coming in late on Thursday and I told her the real reason. She understood,” she says.

Before any of that, she is hosting an Instagram Live pre-party for her followers, many of whom cannot afford the console or the game. The community element, she says, matters as much as the launch itself. “I have been able to connect with thousands of people around the world, we all speak different languages, come from different backgrounds but we are one gaming family, all excited for GTA 6. It's beautiful.”

‘Too good to miss’

Nathan Irvine, a former employee of Rockstar Games, the studio behind the GTA franchise, is also celebrating his birthday this week, so his colleagues gifted him a boxed copy of the game, and he has booked Thursday and Friday off work. “It's already downloaded. I spent the morning clearing space on my PS5, which is no mean feat considering I have three other boys that play on it,” he says.

Nathan Irvine's birthday present from his colleagues. Photo: Nathan Irvine Show caption: Nathan Irvine's birthday present from his colleagues. Photo:…

Mr Irvine, who works four nights a week as a producer at Dubai Eye, was honest with his boss about the motivation behind the leave request. “I wouldn't have taken the time off normally, but GTA is just too good to miss. Plus, with the kids at school, it's the only chance I'll get to play it for any prolonged period of time.”

Lawyer Michael Siyatskyy has taken the preparations further still. He has booked two full days off, plans to start playing at midnight on Thursday and continue for four days. His boss reacted with a grin when he asked for the time off. “He gets it,” he said. “Though knowing the sheer scale, I would probably just scratch 1 to 2 per cent at most.”

Mr Siyatskyy also secured a Collector's Edition, which is unavailable to purchase directly in the UAE. “I managed to get a $400 Collector's Edition by rerouting it to my PO Box in Florida – I had to use VPN just to buy it so the Rockstar store would allow me to,” he explained.

The packaging comes with a code for a digital download inside, instead of the usual physical disc, a fact that has been somewhat controversial in the gaming world. For Mr Siyatskyy, he likes there to be something tangible, “not necessarily the disc itself”.

Mr Irvine describes the move as a “disaster”, however. “What a waste of plastic and paper to make packaging that only contains a set of numbers. I do believe Blu-ray discs will make a comeback in the same way vinyl did, but I don't see the sense in ditching them now.”

A question of workplace culture

Whether unbooked absences follow the launch is a question Pedro Lacerda, senior vice president at TASC Outsourcing, has been thinking about. “I don't think UAE employers need to declare a workforce emergency just yet,” he told The National. “The interesting question isn’t whether employees will take time off to play a video game. It’s whether employers have built workplaces where people feel comfortable being honest about why they want a day off.”

Pedro Lacerda, Senior Vice President, TASC Outsourcing Show caption: Pedro Lacerda, Senior Vice President, TASC Outsourcing

The pattern is familiar to other cultural events, after all, he said. “We've seen people plan holidays around football tournaments, concerts and major sporting events. For gaming enthusiasts, a highly anticipated launch can be just as significant.”

For employers inclined to treat the situation with suspicion, Mr Lacerda has a word of caution. “Don't panic, and definitely don't start checking who's online on their gaming console.” His broader point concerns workplace culture rather than gaming specifically. “The real productivity killer isn't necessarily a day spent gaming. It can be a workplace where employees feel they cannot be honest about taking time off.”

For employees, his advice is more practical: “Don’t turn your gaming adventure into an HR investigation … Book the leave, enjoy the game and come back refreshed. That's a win for everyone.”

It’s unlikely we’re going to see a nationwide productivity crisis, he added. “But could we see a few suspiciously timed absences or a spike in leave requests? I wouldn’t rule it out.”

What’s interesting is how personal priorities are evolving, said Mr Lacerda. “One employee might request leave for a cricket match, another for a concert and someone else for a gaming launch. The workplace is changing, and employers need to recognise that what matters to employees outside work isn’t always going to look traditional.”