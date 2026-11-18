Bosses are bracing themselves. It’s predicted that 2.1 million British workers will claim a “sickie” when Grand Theft Auto VI drops this week. A further 1.2 million plan to take multiple days of leave; 1.8 million expect to change or swap shifts; 2.4 million hope to alter their working hours to fit in some game time. Other countries are expecting similar.

Most of the estimates appear to have emanated from HR websites and “experts” seeking to make a splash.

The lack of hard evidence has not stopped the title’s predicted impact moving up a level. “A game could grind Australia’s productivity to a AU$70m halt”, shrieked Australia’s Nine News, citing a “PR expert”. In the US, the blow to productivity is put at $1 billion. One German games publication went so far as to say GTA VI would “paralyse the working world”.

What is going on with “GTA flu”, as it has been termed, is that mainstream media has been galvanised by a phenomenon emanating from an industry that for the most part it overlooks – except when there is a mass shooting and the shooter turns out to be a loner, playing shoot ‘em up games in their bedroom.

Gaming is big business. The global market is valued at $200 billion.

The trade body UKIE (UK Interactive Entertainment) said in Britain alone consumer spending on games hit £8.76 billion in 2025 (up 7.5 per cent from 2024), adding £6 billion to the economy, and the sector comprises 2,000 firms, supporting 73,000 jobs.

GTA V has sold more than 230 million copies. GTA VI has received 15 million pre-orders, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, generating $1.45 billion in revenue.

The game was created and developed in the UK, by Rockstar in Scotland. It and other games swamp video streaming and moviegoing. “Video games are a frontier industry in Britain’s modern industrial economy,” said Nick Poole, UKIE’s chief executive.

On a recent trip to Shanghai, Mr Poole was blown away by the amount of interest. He was encouraged that the UK was so well received. “The world adores our IP, they love our humour, style and innovation in games, they think we’re funny.”

A shopkeeper arranges boxes of Grand Theft Auto VI before the game's launch. AFP Show caption: A shopkeeper arranges boxes of Grand Theft Auto VI before th…

Neets era

While GTA’s success is testament to continuing “Cool Britannia”, former government minister Alan Milburn has issued a warning to the UK. His independent review said the number of 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training, or Neets, could reach 1.5 million unless radical reforms were implemented.

Milburn’s study comes at a time of economic reset evidenced in no small part by gaming and GTA. Here is a question: which is bigger in the UK, steel production or GTA? The answer is gaming: it generates more domestically than steel manufacturing. But steel generates far more attention among policymakers and politicians than gaming.

To be fair, there is a caveat. Steel’s output underpins construction, infrastructure, rail, automotive and defence manufacturing. Whereas GTA is an entertainment product.

Even so, you get the picture. About 37,000 people work in steel as opposed to the 73,000 in gaming. One lot is falling, the other is growing.

This is not a phenomenon confined to the UK, nor to gaming. The same could be said for other countries and the impact of rising industries and technologies, notably AI. They have similar issues with the young and their future lives and prosperity.

A scene from Grand Theft Auto VI. Photo: Gamespress Show caption: A scene from Grand Theft Auto VI. Photo: Gamespress

AI effect

AI is boosting productivity. Global analysis from the London School of Economics found that professionals using AI save an average of 7.5 hours a week, the equivalent of one working day.

Likewise, a piece of Harvard Business School and Boston Consulting Group joint research showed that consultants using GPT-4 completed 12.2 per cent more tasks and finished them 25.1 per cent faster.

In many cases, those improvements have not yet translated into bottom-line gains as companies process the effects of AI. Another study, from UC Berkeley, discovered that time savings have meant that those employees who have kept their jobs have added to their usual roles and multitask.

Still, the overall direction of travel is apparent. Economists and proponents of AI like to say that what we’re experiencing today is not new, that agriculture was hit by the Industrial Revolution, which in turn was struck by the advent of computers and then by digital. In each instance, there was a drop in employment but then people learnt to adapt and new positions were created – society and economy survived and ultimately thrived.

This current transformation, they assert, will be no different. But will that be so? Populations are far greater; the need is higher. They will say that everything is relative, so the benefits will be commensurately larger. AI, though, cuts across. It simplifies to a degree that makes it difficult to imagine just what people will do exactly, what those new tasks will be.

Future reveal

John Maynard Keynes wrote in 1930 that economic and technological progress would lead to a reduction in working hours to “three-hour shifts or a 15-hour week”.

He thought this would not occur for a hundred years, around 2030, as material needs were satisfied and productivity soared. He may yet be proved correct – 2030 is not far away and AI is proceeding at pace.

Soon we might not need to call in sick. GTA VI’s timing is impeccable.