In the last week, two major cultural events have taken over Abu Dhabi. The first was Nomad, a design fair that made a destination of the old international airport, with a true sense of childlike wonder and intrigue. The second was the much-anticipated arrival of Frieze Abu Dhabi, a showcase of international and regional galleries exhibiting some of the best works of art in the world.

We are now sitting in a relatively small moment of calm, much like that odd time between Christmas and New Year’s, as we look ahead to the next titans of culture to open their doors to the capital: the Guggenheim and of course, the Culture Summit itself.

The significance of these events happening in succession has made me consider the true impact culture can have on society. After all, it is a forever-changing kaleidoscope lens on to our world that needs to be multifaceted and is often hard to describe. But what better place to host these events than in the melting pot that is Abu Dhabi.

There is a tried and tested method to this self-discovery; we create things, to observe them, to then understand them, and perhaps even showcase them. Much like the storytelling at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, we can map out humanity through these objects from around the globe. The founder of Nomad, Nicolas Bellavance-Lecompte, told me in conversation that the curation at the Louvre was an inspiration for the curation of his fair. Objects, however mundane or exquisite, can take us on a journey of understanding one another.

It’s that journey that we have been able to do from this city, and it feels somewhat intentional that the “start” of the journey for this cultural season did, in fact, take place at an airport.

Quote It’s worrying how much time we spend absorbing other people’s lives and events through our phone, rather than experiencing our own

All the events and discussions did make me revisit the works of the late French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu, who coined the term “cultural capital”, as a way of describing a non-financial asset, one that can be acquired through education, language, style and cultural knowledge. Bourdieu went as far as treating this knowledge as a source of social advantage, but unlike financial capital, it’s harder to measure with numbers. It is an understanding of the world around us, and how it shapes our views and experiences.

Which brings me to my own fears, as a parent. I know that my path of learning and fulfilment will not be the same for my children. As we enter the unknown world of AI domination and our addiction to doom-scrolling only gets worse, it’s worrying how much time we spend swiping, absorbing other people’s lives and events through our phone, rather than experiencing our own. It’s hard not to catastrophise the future.

Which brings me back to the significance of nurturing our own sense of wonder, and making time to gain some of our own cultural capital, an immeasurable thing, that can’t be counted and analysed through data. Where best to do that than right here in Abu Dhabi.