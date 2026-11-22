Saadiyat Island has spent the past decade becoming one of the most culturally ambitious addresses on the planet, with the major opening of the Guggenheim mere days away. But between those institutions, where do the artists actually live and work in Abu Dhabi? NOMA is the new answer to that question.

Unveiled by Aldar during the inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi this week, the 88,000-square-metre neighbourhood in Saadiyat Cultural District is designed to be a place where creativity is practised daily. NOMA – an acronym of North of Manarat Al Saadiyat – will encompass art studios, independent galleries, working craft houses, homegrown retail and culinary spaces that sit alongside a community theatre and six creative hubs running educational workshops and skills development. More than a third of NOMA's ground-floor space is dedicated to arts, culture and learning. Pedestrian routes, an air-conditioned bridge connecting NOMA to Saadiyat Grove, pavilion-style venues and landscaped gathering spaces complete the picture.

"Abu Dhabi has long recognised culture as a powerful investment in its people, identity and future,” says Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar, who adds NOMA is going far beyond the usual real estate investment. “The emirate's ambition has always extended beyond building world-class institutions to nurturing an environment where art, knowledge and ideas can flourish. NOMA represents an important next chapter, creating a new home for artists, makers and creative enterprises, and extending Saadiyat Cultural District's cultural energy beyond museum walls. By bringing together creativity, community and enterprise, it will foster collaboration, discovery and dialogue while further strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global centre for art and creativity."

Public Art Abu Dhabi will shape NOMA's public realm Show caption: Public Art Abu Dhabi will shape NOMA's public realm

The partners already signed up give a sense of how seriously that vision is being taken. Public Art Abu Dhabi will shape NOMA's public realm. Cinema Akil – the Gulf's pioneering independent cinema platform, established in Dubai in 2014 – brings its first Abu Dhabi home to the neighbourhood, with indoor screenings and a seasonal rooftop cinema. London's KOKO is exploring a programme for international and regional artists. Frieze and Monocle are also among the founding creative partners.

Meanwhile, The Hoxton arrives in Abu Dhabi for the first time, through Aldar's partnership with Ennismore – alongside The Hoxton Homes, the world's first Hoxton-branded residences. Emirati artists Sarah Almehairi and Wafa Al Falahi, alongside international names, have been commissioned to create original works for the residential buildings. The goal is for art to function as part of daily life rather than something framed and hung.

At NOMA, Aldar, as master developer of Saadiyat Island, will build on the strength of its world-class cultural institutions and create places that inspire new forms of connection and interaction, says Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive officer of Aldar. “NOMA represents a distinctive approach to placemaking, bringing together art, design, independent businesses and hospitality within a vibrant creative neighbourhood. Our vision is to establish a destination with its own identity, shaped by the artists, entrepreneurs and residents who will bring it to life."

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Aldar