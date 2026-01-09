Why we need to design AI for families

When we talk about artificial intelligence, we usually start in the wrong place.

We talk about jobs before homes. Productivity before parenting. Regulation before relationships. We debate how AI will reshape companies, schools and states, while missing the most important unit it is already transforming: the family.

This matters deeply as we start 2026, the UAE’s Year of the Family. Not because of a perception about AI threatening family values, but because it is quietly reorganising family life itself – how parents work, how children learn, how care is delivered and, most importantly, how time is experienced inside the home.

For two centuries, industrial society organised families around external institutions. Work happened in factories and offices. Learning happened in schools. Care happened at home, largely invisible. Time was structured by the clock, the commute and the school bell. Families adapted themselves to the rhythms of the economy.

Today, in 2026 and for the decade ahead, AI is undoing that architecture. Unlike earlier waves of technology, AI does not simply move work around, as remote work briefly did. It collapses boundaries altogether. Work seeps back into the home, learning escapes the classroom and arrives on tablets, tutors and conversational machines. Care is mediated by platforms, algorithms and services that promise efficiency but rarely deliver relief.

The AI age is not anti-family, but it is indifferent to families unless we design for them

The result is that families are becoming the shock absorbers of technological change. When systems move faster than policy, households absorb the friction. Parents juggle blurred roles as workers, caregivers and educators. Children navigate digital environments that evolve faster than any curriculum. Grandparents are pulled back into raising the family as multi-generational living quietly returns – not out of nostalgia, but necessity.

Yet policies around the world remain stubbornly individual-centric. We design AI governance around users, workers and consumers, not families. We regulate platforms but not childhoods shaped by algorithms. We debate labour productivity while ignoring time poverty inside homes. Nowhere is this more visible than in how we are raising children in the age of intelligent machines.

As parents today, we are being asked to make decisions no previous generation faced alone. How much screen time is too much when screens teach? Is an AI tutor a supplement or a substitute? What happens when a child forms daily relationships with digital companions optimised for engagement, not development? These are not private parenting dilemmas. They are governance issues that need clear policies. When technological change reaches into the living room, policy must follow. Not to dictate family life, but to set shared norms, guardrails and expectations – so parents are not left negotiating global technology shifts alone, one household at a time.

Left unaddressed, these issues could produce unequal “AI childhoods”. Some children grow up with supervised, enriching and bounded uses of technology. Others are shaped by unregulated exposure, algorithmic drift and attention economies that reward addiction over learning.

AI is also forcing families to relearn how to be families. As flexible work expands, traditional parenting roles are quietly renegotiated. Time at home increases, but so does fragmentation, as presence becomes partial and attention is divided.

The paradox of the AI age is that while productivity rises, time feels scarcer than ever. This is because productivity gains rarely translate into time reclaimed. They translate into higher expectations, faster cycles and constant availability. Families do not experience AI as leisure, but rather experience it as pressure.

Which is why the future of family policy cannot be about benefits alone. It must be about time. Time to care for children and elders, time to learn together and time to be present without performance.

This is where the UAE has a unique opportunity to lead. As a country already experimenting with future-oriented governance, it can pioneer policies that convert technological gains into family dividends: smarter work models, reimagined school hours, AI-enabled public services that reduce – not relocate – care burdens.

The final disruption that very few began to discuss is the source of authority and knowledge. For the first time in history, children routinely interact with systems that know more than their parents, about everything. This will subtly reshape authority inside families as guidance competes with algorithms and trust is redistributed. The role of the parent shifts from being the primary source of knowledge (and hence authority) to being the primary source of judgment, values and interpretation.

That transition is not automatic, nor intuitive. It requires new skills – for parents, educators and institutions alike. It demands that we teach children not just how to use intelligent systems, but how to contextualise them, question them and know when not to listen.

The AI age is not anti-family, but it is indifferent to families unless we design for them. As the UAE marks the Year of the Family, the most important question is not how families should adapt to technology. It is how technology – and the policies governing it – must adapt to families.

The future of AI will not be decided only in boardrooms, labs or ministries. It will be decided quietly, every evening, around kitchen tables and living rooms – where the real work of society has always happened.