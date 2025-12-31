Abu Dhabi government to overhaul 'outdated' work rules to attract top talent under new law

Abu Dhabi is to introduce sweeping changes to its employment rules from January 1 in an effort to attract “exceptional talent” to work for the government, promote career advancement within its ranks and support the emirate's digital transformation.

The Abu Dhabi government on Wednesday said it was modernising its human resources framework to position itself as an “employer of choice for high-performing professionals”.

The government said it will seek to foster a merit-driven culture in its 25,000 workforce, rewarding achievement over tenure.

The wide-ranging strategy begins as Abu Dhabi sets it sights on becoming the world’s first fully artificial intelligence-powered government by 2027.

“This law fundamentally modernises how we approach human resources in government,” said Ahmed Al Kuttab, chairman of the Department of Government Enablement (DGE).

“We're creating an environment where exceptional talent chooses public service, where merit drives advancement, and where high performers are recognised and rewarded.

“The best professionals seek organisations that invest in their development, reward excellence, and provide clear career pathways.

“This legislation ensures we meet those expectations. It's about attracting the calibre of talent that will drive our continued progress towards an AI Native Government.”

What does the new law offer?

The 2026 Human Resources Law was created to strengthen Abu Dhabi's ability to compete for skilled professionals in fields such as AI, technology, policy, and other specialised services.

It will establish merit-based systems for recruitment and advancement, introduce competitive benefits that appeal to highly accomplished performers, and create clear pathways for career progression based on capability and results.

High performers will benefit from accelerated promotion that recognises exceptional work rather than requiring standard tenure periods.

Performance-based allowances aim to provide tangible recognition for significant contributions, while outstanding graduates will be given reduced probation periods.

The new law will also provide entrepreneurship leave to allow employees to pursue business ventures while maintaining government careers.

Enhanced and flexible parental leave, including doubled paternity provisions and extended maternity support, will help to promote a healthy work-life balance.

Flexible work arrangements, including compressed schedules, optimised hours and enhanced remote work options, will also be made available, along with marriage leave, enhanced bereavement support, and caregiving provisions.

Comprehensive learning and development programmes will be launched to help employees keep pace with the demands of an evolving workplace.

Tailored arrangements for employees with disabilities will promote accessibility and inclusion across workplaces within the government.

“The law replaces outdated approaches with systems designed for today's workforce expectations and tomorrow's public service needs,” Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

“By embedding meritocracy, modernising systems, and positioning government as an employer of choice, the law provides mechanisms for retaining high performers, establishing a culture where excellence is recognised, developed, and rewarded.

“The result is a human resources framework aligned with Abu Dhabi's ambitions for a capable, agile, high-performing and future-ready government workforce.”

