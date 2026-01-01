Why family will be at the heart of the UAE's plans in 2026

“Prediction is very difficult,” the Nobel-winning physicist Niels Bohr once said, “especially if it’s about the future.” For the media, his wry assessment is perhaps most apt on New Year’s Day, when column inches abound with guesswork about how the next 12 months will unfold.

However, were one to take a closer look at the UAE’s ambitions for the coming year, it’s possible to glean a few insights about the country’s priorities and where its society is headed. That the Emirates’ agenda is grounded in its commitment to tolerance, cohesion, growth and innovation makes it easier to see what direction its people are going in.

The next 12 months look set to be defined by their status as the Year of the Family, the latest of the UAE’s thematic years. These have helped propel the nation forward and offer policy direction in an era of dizzying technological growth and unpredictable geopolitical change.

Announced by President Sheikh Mohamed in November, the Year of the Family will be a time to promote national values of community growth and stability. Like many countries, the UAE aims to address the challenge of declining birth rates and an aging population. The Year of the Family, which will align with the country’s National Family Growth Agenda 2031, will involve a string of initiatives and partnerships with citizens, residents and private companies to promote awareness and celebrate family values.

A healthy society is also at the heart of legislative changes, such as a new pricing system on beverages linked to their sugar level and a federal decree law to protect children from online risk and encourage responsible use of safe and age-appropriate digital content.

The future of other parts of Emirati life is also taking shape, with getting from A to B being one of them. Etihad Rail passenger services are set to begin running this year and the network, which has been years in the making, will complement a growing public transport system that caters for an increasing population. It will also boost tourism, ease congestion and improve sustainability.

It would be unwise to predict what January 1, 2027 will look like, but at home and abroad the UAE continues to set ambitious goals to meet current challenges and build a better future

Culturally, the UAE in 2026 will build on recent achievements. The recent unveiling of two major museums in the capital will be followed by the expected opening of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, a long-awaited cultural landmark designed by Frank Gehry on Saadiyat Island. Coupled with the UAE’s calendar of creative events, such as Abu Dhabi Culture Summit, Emirates LitFest and the Sharjah Bookfair, the coming year promises to be an enriching one.

Internationally, the UAE is primed to continue its leadership and collaborative roles. Shaikha Al Nowais will begin her term as UN World Tourism Organisation – the first woman and Emirati to do so. The Emirates will also continue to be a crossroads for discussion and connection, while continuing to advocate for the peaceful settlement of conflicts in countries such as Palestine, Sudan and Yemen.

Of course, we live a volatile world and there will always be unexpected challenges. It would be unwise to predict what January 1, 2027 will look like, but at home and abroad the UAE continues to set ambitious goals to meet current challenges and build a better future.

