President Sheikh Mohamed declares 2026 as Year of the Family

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday described family as a “vital pillar of our nation’s future progress” as he attended the Government Annual Meetings on its final day in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
He said family growth and stability is a shared national responsibility, as he launched the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 and directed that 2026 be designated “Year of the Family”.
This strategy will place promoting family values as an urgent priority within the government of the Emirates as a means to preserve culture and identity.
“The National Family Growth Agenda 2031, launched today at the Government Annual Meetings, sets out a long-term strategic vision that recognises the family as a vital pillar of our nation’s future progress,” he wrote on X. “As a cornerstone of the community and the cradle of our shared values and identity, the family’s growth and stability are a collective priority and a shared national responsibility.”
What will we see during the Year of the Family?
Policies and campaigns will promote the importance of preserving family cohesion and strong relations, state news agency Wam reported.
A national task force has also been formed comprising of more than 20 federal and local government entities concerned with family growth.
These entities will focus on three priority areas: policies and programmes, behavioural interventions and reproductive health.
The task force will look to review current policies and programmes affecting family growth, understand the social motivations impacting family growth and review current reproductive health initiatives.
Key to the future
Sheikh Mohamed said the growth of the Emirati family is related to the country’s existence, identity, future, and national security, Wam reported, adding that “The family is the foundation of any strong society”.
At the Government Annual Meetings, he said the country’s Ministry of Family was established to develop national strategies that promote its growth on the one hand, and its role in society in consolidating values, national identity and education alongside traditions and customs on the other.
He added that addressing the challenges of family growth is not limited to the Ministry of Family alone, but a collective responsibility that requires the participation of all corners of society.
What is the Government Annual Meetings?
This year's summit has also focused on artificial intelligence, the economy, tourism, humanitarian aid and developing national industry.
The event began with “day zero” on Monday, which featured meetings of the UAE Cabinet, five federal councils, and national and local committees. Several announcements and policies have been announced since.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, reflected with pride on the progress made in the meetings.
“Today, we concluded the annual meetings of the UAE Government,” he wrote on X. “We were brought together by shared priorities, unified goals, and common challenges.”
“We take pride in our achievements, we discuss our future, and we unite our efforts and energies to build a better life for people in the Emirates,” he added.
