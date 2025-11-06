UAE launches Emirati National Identity Strategy

The UAE Government has launched the Emirati National Identity Strategy to reinforce national values across all sectors.

It was announced by Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture during a keynote speech at the Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The strategy aims to strengthen national belonging and pride in the Emirati identity, reinforce family and social cohesion, and promote the UAE’s national identity on the global stage through international co-operation and engagement.

It follows an earlier announcement by President Sheikh Mohamed in which he declared 2026 the Year of the Family and described family as a “vital pillar” to maintaining national values.

What is the strategy?

The strategy is based on three main pillars: defining the identity, establishing the presence of the Emirati identity across all sectors, and developing a National Identity Index to ensure integration of efforts and sustainability of impact.

The strategy was developed in coordination with more than 40 federal and local entities from various sectors.

The UAE Government defines the Emirati national identity as one centred on six core elements. These are:

Islamic values and ethics

The Arabic language and Emirati dialect

The Union and homeland

Heritage, customs, and traditions

History, geography, and collective memory

The Emirati family as the primary foundation for society

The strategy also sets five core values of what the Emirati character is. These are:

Respect and humility

Ambition and perseverance

Belonging and responsibility

Cohesion and coexistence

Generosity and humanity

How will the strategy be implemented?

A National Identity Committee will be established to oversee the governance of the strategy. The committee will ensure role distribution and integration, unifying future directions to strengthen the Emirati identity at both institutional and societal levels.

Initiatives will integrate the national identity into educational curricula, develop a national framework and guide for extracurricular cultural activities, strengthen national identity within Emirati families, and develop media content policy and code of conduct for content creators.

An index has also been developed to measure the level of adoption of the national identity, based on the six core elements, through assessing sentiment, awareness, and behaviour.

Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi said: “The Emirati National Identity Strategy reflects commitment to the leadership’s vision of nurturing generations deeply rooted in their values and heritage.”

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

SQUADS Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne (vice-capt), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Gamage Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG) and Nigel Llong (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

ICC match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

FA CUP FINAL Chelsea 1

Hazard (22' pen) Manchester United 0 Man of the match: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

The specs: 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 60kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed Electronic Precision Shift

Power: 204hp

Torque: 360Nm

​​​​​​​Range: 520km (claimed)

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request