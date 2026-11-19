A monument made 2,000 years ago in what is now Yemen, an Emirati artist's decade-long fascination with the sweet potato and sweeping charcoal compositions by a South Korean artist are among the highlights of the inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi.

The international art organisation's first fair in the Middle East, which is being held at Manarat Al Saadiyat until Sunday, builds on a base established across 17 iterations of Abu Dhabi Art.

Organisers announced 89 exhibitors from 64 cities across 37 countries and regions, compared with the 142 galleries that participated in last year's Abu Dhabi Art. The smaller format allows for more focused presentations.

International art heavyweights including Gagosian, Pace and Thaddaeus Ropac are exhibiting alongside galleries from across the Arab world, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Presentations range from the works of Sudanese modernist Ibrahim El-Salahi, to those of Indigenous Australian artist Emily Kam Kngwarray and American textile artist Sheila Hicks.

The fair comprises four sections: Galleries; Focus, dedicated to younger galleries; Global Futures, featuring solo presentations; and Frieze Masters Abu Dhabi, which explores centuries of cultural exchange across the Indian Ocean.

Ancient treasures return to Arabian Peninsula

The Dedicatory Stele of Faysat, made 2,000 years ago in what today is Yemen, was sold to a private collector for a seven-figure sum in the run up to Frieze Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: The Dedicatory Stele of Faysat, made 2,000 years ago in what…

One of the fair's first major transactions was completed before doors opened.

London antiquities gallery David Aaron announced the sale of the Dedicatory Stele of Faysat, a rare monument from the ancient kingdom of Qataban, which existed in what today is Yemen, to a private collector for a seven-figure sum. The currency was not disclosed.

Dating back to the late first century BC, the alabaster monument depicts a woman holding ears of grain against her chest with her other hand raised in veneration. Nine sculpted ibex heads decorate the stele, while a Qatabanian inscription preserves the woman's name and family lineage.

Only about 30 complete or fragmented examples of such monuments are known. Acquired from Yemen by British army captain John Aylward in 1958, the piece has since passed through European collections and been loaned to the Princeton University Art Museum. Its presentation marks its first return to the Arabian Peninsula in nearly 70 years.

A fragment of the Baysungur Quran, one of the largest Quranic manuscripts known to exist, on display at David Aaron's stand. Victor Besa / The National1 Show caption: A fragment of the Baysungur Quran, one of the largest Qurani…

“We brought a selection of antiquities that are excellent examples of their type, with the requisite provenance,” Jonathan Aaron, a director at David Aaron, tells The National. “We felt they were important to showcase in the region because many of these pieces have a connection with the region.”

Qataban's capital, Timna, was an important centre along the Arabian incense trade routes, reflecting the historical connections explored by Frieze Masters Abu Dhabi.

Another striking piece is a fragment from one of the largest Qurans known to exist. The complete manuscript is estimated to have measured about 1.8 metres in height and up to 1.2 metres in width.

Visitors can examine the artefacts without the glass barriers typically encountered in museums. Aaron says the gallery works with researchers and museum curators and consults databases including those of Interpol and the Art Loss Register to establish the artefacts' provenance.

Abdullah Al Saadi's fascination with the fandal

Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi has spent a decade exploring the sculptural possibilities of the fandal, or sweet potato. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi has spent a decade explorin…

At Dubai's Aisha Alabbar Art Gallery, Emirati conceptual artist Abdullah Al Saadi is presenting works from his Naked Sweet Potato series, exploring the sculptural possibilities of the vegetable known locally as the fandal.

“I began by contemplating its shapes, then drawing them and transforming them into other forms, using clay or carving the shapes into stones,” Al Saadi says.

His experiments have extended to jewellery, furniture, a book and even the development of a fandal alphabet.

“An ordinary person sees the fandal and touches it, but doesn't contemplate it or its shapes,” he says. “The most important thing for them is eating it.”

Al Saadi also hopes to create a monumental sculpture based on the vegetable, although he says realising such an ambition would require financial and practical support.

“Even after 10 years, I'm still working on this project,” he says. “It isn't finished.”

Egyptian artists revisit the past

A folding screen inspired by Pharaonic false doors at Cairo's Gypsum Gallery booth at Frieze Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: A folding screen inspired by Pharaonic false doors at Cairo'…

Traditional textile-making techniques, 20th-century cinema, and contemporary political imagery intersect at Cairo's Gypsum Gallery, which is presenting works by five artists.

Dina Danish and Jean-Baptiste Maitre use khayamiya, a traditional Egyptian form of applique, to depict motifs associated with contemporary news cycles, from microphones and handshakes to ceremonial fruit bowls. Pharaonic architectural references also feature in their work.

Jamila Abdel Razek, gallery and communications manager at Gypsum, says the slow production process contrasts with the immediacy of the imagery.

“She's looking at contemporary news cycles and details that are very fleeting, such as a handshake or the way these suited figures gather and dictate these huge decisions on the world stage,” Abdel Razek says of Danish's work.

“But she's rendering them using this very slow, medieval technique that was also used as a means of sharing information.”

Basim Magdy draws inspiration from Shadi Abdel Salam's landmark 1969 Egyptian film The Night of Counting the Years, also known as The Mummy.

Using Polaroids, oil sticks and spray paint, Magdy explores the moral dilemma of the protagonist, who wrestles with his community's dependence on looting ancient Egyptian tombs.

Abdel Razek says Magdy connects the film's themes with contemporary issues of conflict, invasion and moral guilt.

The presentation also includes Nada Elkalaawy's unconventional still lifes, which elevate decorative household objects into central subjects, and Hend Samir's paintings exploring the division between boys' and girls' schools.

Two perspectives on Korean art

Lee Won-ik, South Korea's ambassador to the UAE, at Johyun Gallery's solo presentation of works by Lee Bae. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Lee Won-ik, South Korea's ambassador to the UAE, at Johyun G…

South Korean galleries Hakgojae and Johyun offer contrasting perspectives on the relationship between artistic traditions and individual expression.

Founded in 1988, Hakgojae takes its name from a philosophy of learning from the old to create the new, says exhibition associate Sanghyeok Park.

Its presentation features Lee Ufan, feminist art pioneer Yun Suknam, Song Hyun-sook and Chae Rimm.

Song, who moved to Germany in the 1970s, combines tempera, a traditional western painting medium, with brushwork informed by Korean calligraphy.

“Within those brushstrokes are memories of her home country, scenes from her old home and memories of her family,” Park says.

Johyun Gallery, which has its headquarters in Busan, has dedicated its booth to Lee Bae, who has spent more than three decades exploring the artistic possibilities of charcoal.

The presentation ranges from compositions of assembled charcoal pieces, ground to produce a lustrous surface, to sweeping brushstroke paintings and cast-bronze sculptures.

Although his paintings might evoke East Asian calligraphy, Ellen Boreum Lee, assistant director at Johyun Gallery, says the brushwork is rooted in physical gestures rather than in Korean painting traditions.

“He's using his own body, highlighting his gestures and movements,” she says. “That's the main theme of his work here.”

Lee Bae considers the entire presentation an installation comprising 11 pieces, with his bronze sculptures treating space itself as a canvas.

Beyond the gallery booths

Lebanese artist Dala Nasser's Qubbat Duris, inspired by a historical monument near Baalbek, occupies the atrium of Manarat Al Saadiyat. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Lebanese artist Dala Nasser's Qubbat Duris, inspired by a hi…

Lebanese artist Dala Nasser, the inaugural recipient of the Frieze Abu Dhabi Artist Award, presents Qubbat Duris, an installation inspired by a historical monument near Baalbek.

In Dialogue, a new annual exhibition curated by Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, pairs works by Emirati artists Mohammed Kazem and Alia Zaal, exploring connections across generations.

Frieze Sculpture Abu Dhabi extends the fair into the public realm, with works by Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Zeinab Alhashemi, Imran Qureshi and Kamran Samimi on display at Mamsha Beach until December 16.

Frieze's arrival comes weeks before the scheduled December 11 opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The breadth of its inaugural presentation offers an indication of the capital's international ambitions, connecting artistic traditions across continents while giving the region's own cultural heritage a prominent place.

Frieze Abu Dhabi is at Manarat Al Saadiyat until November 22; public admission from Friday to Sunday, 2pm to 9pm; tickets from Dh36.75