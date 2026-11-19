Abu Dhabi gallery Iris Projects is expanding to Dubai with a new space at Alserkal Avenue dedicated to large-scale commissions and experimental work by its artists.

Experimentale by Iris Projects is due to open in 2027, with its first commission planned for Alserkal Art Week in the spring. The artist and details of the opening programme have yet to be announced.

The project comes two years after Emirati gallerist Maryam Al Falasi opened Iris Projects’ gallery in Abu Dhabi’s MiZa district. She says the decision to expand grew out of conversations with artists and her experience running the gallery.

“I think we realised there’s a huge gap when it comes to spaces that give freedom for these artists to experiment,” Al Falasi tells The National.

“Usually when artists get commissioned, they’re restricted with budgets, with size, with topics.”

The Dubai space will present a changing programme of works conceived specifically for it by artists represented by Iris Projects. It will also host gatherings and collaborations and offer publications, limited-edition works and artist-designed objects. Dubai-based architectural designer Lea Daniel is designing the space.

The MiZa gallery will continue its year-round exhibition programme, while Experimentale will give artists an opportunity to develop projects on a larger scale.

Al Falasi says the arrival of Frieze Abu Dhabi and the upcoming opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi make this a significant time to expand. Iris Projects is participating in the inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi, which opened today.

Maryam Al Falasi founded Iris Projects, which opened its first gallery in Abu Dhabi’s MiZa district in 2024. Photo: Iris Projects Show caption: Maryam Al Falasi founded Iris Projects, which opened its fir…

The gallery represents emerging and established contemporary artists from and connected to the Gulf. Since opening in MiZa in late 2024, it has taken part in Art Dubai, Abu Dhabi Art and Nomad.

The new space will also bring Iris Projects into a community of galleries and cultural organisations at Alserkal Avenue.

Basmah El Bittar, director of Alserkal Avenue, says Experimentale’s approach appealed to her because of “how it blurs the boundaries of the traditional gallery space while keeping artistic integrity and experimentation at its core”.

Al Falasi sees the growth of Abu Dhabi’s art market alongside Dubai’s established scene. The two cities, she says, are close enough for artists and audiences to move between them.

“There’s an expansion of the arts market,” she says. “I think they all complement each other.”