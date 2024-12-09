Iris Projects founder Maryam Al Falasi says the arts agency is keen on discovering new talents in the Gulf. Antonie Robertson / The National
Iris Projects founder Maryam Al Falasi says the arts agency is keen on discovering new talents in the Gulf. Antonie Robertson / The National

Culture

Iris Projects: The arts agency aiming to discover new talent in UAE and Gulf

Institution founder aims to reflect multicultural nature of region while also highlighting unexplored local history

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

December 09, 2024