Zayed University to transform the way it teaches students over the next five years

Zayed University in Abu Dhabi plans to completely transform the way it teaches students over the next five years by offering programmes that prepare them better for the workforce.

In August, the institution will launch the first three of its so-called “interdisciplinary degrees”.

That means they will teach courses from different disciplines, mixing ideas from political science and psychology, for example, as well as offering real-world, workplace experiences.

Traditional degree courses will gradually be phased out over the next five years in favour of the new approach.

The three new courses - computational science, social innovation and business transformation - are being run as part of a tie-up with US-based education provider, Minerva Project, called Zayed University X Minerva.

“We are going to increase the number of programmes that become interdisciplinary and decrease simultaneously the number of programmes that are currently taught at Zayed University as disciplinary courses,” said Muna AlSeeni, director of strategy and The Future Department.

“And by doing this simultaneously you end up with a full disciplinary programme offering.

“Zayed University will become a pure-play interdisciplinary higher education provider by 2026.”

The institution decided to focus on the new approach in part to address a looming problem.

A quarter of today’s jobs will vanish in the coming years, she said.

The new courses will prepare students better for increasing uncertainty, but help them remain relevant in their professional careers, she said.

“These are triggers and drivers in our decision [to transition to offering purely interdisciplinary degrees],” Ms AlSeeni said.

Around 150 students have signed up for the founding four-year bachelor courses, which begin on August 22.

Most, around 70 per cent, are Emiratis, but there are a number of expats based both here and overseas.

Real-life work experience will begin from the outset, said Lucian Cosinschi, chief student experience officer at Zayed University.

“We have a partner challenge programme we introduce to the students in the first semester of the first year. So they have to deliver some projects in the real world in the first semester," he said.

“We are going to start working on this in the first week.”

The approach seeks to encourage problem-solving, said Richard Holman, the dean of the College of Interdisciplinary Studies at Zayed University.

“In the real world, you never do just one thing to solve a problem,” he said.

“You never just pick one idea and solve a problem with it. Usually, anything that’s worth solving requires a confluence of ideas. And students aren’t trained that way in most places.”

But employers are looking for young professionals with this ability and the new courses help encourage this, Mr Cosinschi said.

“Lots of employers told me the interns universities usually send them are completely confused and refuse to do work to solve their problems because this is not what they were taught in their courses,” he said.

“So they clearly see the disconnect that exists.”

The courses do not do away with disciplinary areas, Mr Holman said.

But they start from the assumption students entering the workforce need to know “more things” than teaching one discipline, such as pure business, can offer.

“At Zayed University, we’re not just saying a business person should only know business things, we’re asking them to take electives from some of the other programmes we are running, which are social innovation and computational systems,” he said.

“A business person should probably know something about machine learning, given that artificial intelligence is becoming such a driver of innovation, especially in the business world.”

The social innovation course, which teaches a mix of ideas including psychology and political science, aims to help “build better societies”.

Graduates could theoretically apply to NGOs, or companies with a “social presence,” Mr Holman said.

Minerva teaches its courses online, as both faculty and students are based in different countries.

It has been operating since 2013 and has since graduated three cohorts of interdisciplinary degree holders.

“Our graduates have no problems finding work afterwards,” Mr Holman said.

“They are going into the best graduate schools. They are doing startups. They are going into the workforce, Wall Street.”

Zayed University’s three interdisciplinary degrees will be taught in a “blended method” that is taught both in-person and online.

“We will have online classes, but we will also have a face to face component where students come to campus, work on corporate challenges and go to the offices,” Ms AlSeeni said.

“Face to face is going to be a smaller component [this semester due to the pandemic]. But we are definitely going to be able to achieve it.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

THE TWIN BIO Their favourite city: Dubai Their favourite food: Khaleeji Their favourite past-time : walking on the beach Their favorite quote: ‘we rise by lifting others’ by Robert Ingersoll

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

Expert input If you had all the money in the world, what’s the one sneaker you would buy or create? “There are a few shoes that have ‘grail’ status for me. But the one I have always wanted is the Nike x Patta x Parra Air Max 1 - Cherrywood. To get a pair in my size brand new is would cost me between Dh8,000 and Dh 10,000.” Jack Brett “If I had all the money, I would approach Nike and ask them to do my own Air Force 1, that’s one of my dreams.” Yaseen Benchouche “There’s nothing out there yet that I’d pay an insane amount for, but I’d love to create my own shoe with Tinker Hatfield and Jordan.” Joshua Cox “I think I’d buy a defunct footwear brand; I’d like the challenge of reinterpreting a brand’s history and changing options.” Kris Balerite “I’d stir up a creative collaboration with designers Martin Margiela of the mixed patchwork sneakers, and Yohji Yamamoto.” Hussain Moloobhoy “If I had all the money in the world, I’d live somewhere where I’d never have to wear shoes again.” Raj Malhotra

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

