In the Breath of Decay, taking place at Iris Projects, is the first solo show of Alyazia Al Nahyan. Photo: Iris Projects
In the Breath of Decay, taking place at Iris Projects, is the first solo show of Alyazia Al Nahyan. Photo: Iris Projects

Culture

Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Commemorating Eid Al Etihad through postal stamps and the manama

Plus, a debut solo exhibition from a promising young Emirati artist

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

November 28, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit