Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Commemorating Eid Al Etihad through postal stamps and the manama

The UAE’s history and culture are under the spotlight this weekend as the country celebrates <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/19/national-day-2024-when/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad.</a> From an exhibition that examines the development of the country through postal stamps, to an installation that celebrates a unique local architectural element, here are four exhibitions to see during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/22/national-day-holidays/#:~:text=Wednesday%2C%20December%204.-,The%20Federal%20Authority%20for%20Government%20Human%20Resources%20has%20announced%20that,of%20ministries%20and%20federal%20entities." target="_blank">National Day</a> celebrations. Curated by researcher and architect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/12/23/dubai-jameel-arts-centre-stamp-exhibition-philately/" target="_blank">Rashed Al Mulla</a>, this exhibition showcases postal stamps that reflect important moments in the UAE’s history. The vibrant stamps commemorate the country’s achievements in various fields, including education, science and international collaboration. Visitors will also have the opportunity to keep select stamps as a souvenir, perhaps kick-starting their own collection. <i>Monday to Sunday, 10am-8pm; until February 28; Etihad Museum, Dubai</i> Iris Projects, an arts and culture institution has opened a gallery at MiZa, and for its inaugural exhibition, it is highlighting a promising young Emirati artist. In the Breath of Decay is the first solo show of Alyazia Al Nahyan. The exhibition presents several of her sprawling canvasses, which are marked by fallen leaves, natural dyes and found objects. The abstract works examine how landscapes hold memories. “Alyazia is an artist who lets the natural world take the lead in her process of mark-making,” said Nadine Khalil, the exhibition’s curator about Al Nahyan’s works. “While it's a great opportunity for a young artist who hasn’t yet graduated with her BFA to show her work in a gallery setting, it is also a responsibility to balance between free-flowing experimentation and honing a practice.” <i>Monday to Friday, 10am-6pm (by appointment only); until January 20; Iris Projects, MiZa, Abu Dhabi</i> An installation at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/06/dubai-design-week-2024/" target="_blank">Dubai Design District</a> pays tribute to the manama, an often overlooked but integral aspect of traditional local architecture. In Arabic, al manama means “a place to rest and sleep”. It also refers to the summer pavilions built across the Arabian Gulf. In its essence, the manama is an elevated plinth that is designed to promote airflow during summer. It uses sustainable forms of construction to keep the temperature cool, much like Japanese tea houses or Mongolian yurts. The outdoor installation at d3 highlights these aspects, while also showing the structure’s potential in providing sustainable solutions to environmental concerns. The manamas were designed by architects and urban researchers <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/04/ahmed-rashid-bin-shabib-new-circulation-muji-tokyo/" target="_blank">Ahmed and Rashid bin Shabib</a>, in collaboration with luxury brand Cartier. They feature cotton walls, which, when wetted, will cool the breeze ventilating the space. “The manama is an early example of air conditioning, a passive cooling system,” Rashid bin Shabib <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/04/15/louvre-abu-dhabis-al-manama-celebrates-an-overlooked-element-of-uae-architecture/" target="_blank">told <i>The National,</i></a><i> </i>during the installation’s presentation at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Louvre Abu Dhabi</a> in April 2023. “Everybody asks how people used to survive the summers, and how they were able to withstand the heat. It was through the manama.” <i>Until December 3; d3, Dubai</i> Future Bedouin, a design agency, is presenting UAE Reimagined at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/dubai-s-ibn-battuta-area-guide-where-to-eat-sleep-and-shop-1.965920" target="_blank">Ibn Battuta Mall</a> this weekend. The exhibition will reflect the history and growth of the Emirates but through digital artworks. UAE Reimagined is being held as part of a three-day event at the mall that celebrates the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. The event will include several family-orientated activities, including henna art and craft workshops. <i>December 1 to December 3, 2pm to 10pm; Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai</i>