The central bus terminal is one of the main sites of the ongoing Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi

Culture

Public art project to restore Abu Dhabi Bus Terminal mezzanine to former glory

Once used as a wedding hall, the abandoned space will be transformed into a cafe, gallery and film screening area

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

November 25, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      The Arts Edit