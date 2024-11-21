Simrin Mehra Agarwal looks at the regeneration of sunken man-made objects in the Arabian Gulf. Victor Besa / The National
Culture

Inside Beyond Emerging Artists, from corals on sunken submarines to the poetry of poppies

Plus, Qawasim coins are a highlight at this Abu Dhabi Art exhibition, which is running until Sunday

Razmig Bedirian
November 21, 2024

