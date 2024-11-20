Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo and artists Sara Farha and Khaled Shalkha with Datecrete Bee Hotel. Photo: NYUAD
Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo and artists Sara Farha and Khaled Shalkha with Datecrete Bee Hotel. Photo: NYUAD

Culture

Art & Design

Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award 2024 winning artwork revealed at Abu Dhabi Art

Sara Farha and Khaled Shalkha's Datecrete Bee Hotel explores bees' relationship with their environment using a new material

Maan Jalal
Evelyn Lau

November 20, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit